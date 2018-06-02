Top online shops in Ghana 2023: popular online shopping sites

Online shopping has a great impact on Ghana's economy. More people now buy goods and services via the internet because they have realized that online shopping is easy, convenient, and saves time. Discover products sold on the top online shops in Ghana, payment methods, offers, and more details from this article.

Online shopping in Ghana hikes during back-to-school and holiday seasons. Christmas is the most profitable holiday season for eCommerce businesses in Ghana. One of the reasons is that about 71.3% of the country's population are Christians, and other religions do not mind joining the Christmas celebrations.

List of online shopping sites in Ghana

You should not endure long queues at your local supermarkets or shopping malls when you can shop online and pick up the items at a convenient pickup station. You can also request the seller to deliver it to your doorstep. Here is a list of best online shops in Ghana:

1. Jumia Ghana

Products: Food, liquor, phones & accompaniments, baby products, clothing, shoes, & accessories, beauty products, sports items, computers & accompaniments, home & kitchen appliances and decorations, video gaming products & accompaniments, office supplies & furniture, etc.

Food, liquor, phones & accompaniments, baby products, clothing, shoes, & accessories, beauty products, sports items, computers & accompaniments, home & kitchen appliances and decorations, video gaming products & accompaniments, office supplies & furniture, etc. Best features: Free order placing, tracking, & cancellation services, returns & refunds services, delivery services (at a fee), multiple payment methods (cash-on-delivery, mobile money, card/bank transfer), open customer reviews & ratings

Free order placing, tracking, & cancellation services, returns & refunds services, delivery services (at a fee), multiple payment methods (cash-on-delivery, mobile money, card/bank transfer), open customer reviews & ratings Delivery: Doorstep deliveries and pickup stations

Doorstep deliveries and pickup stations Offers: Jumia Ghana Black Friday deals & discounts, flash sales deals & discounts

Jumia Ghana Black Friday deals & discounts, flash sales deals & discounts Website: www.jumia.com.gh

Jumia is one of the most successful online shopping sites in Ghana. The e-commerce firm operates in Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Cameroon, and ‎UAE. Jumia Ghana has numerous products, including food, cooked meals, clothes, etc. Moreover, Jumia Ghana Black Friday deals and discounts enable customers to save money.

2. Melcom Ghana

Products: Food, home & office furniture and decorations, toys and baby products, kitchen appliances & essentials, phones, computers, sports & fitness items, lighting hardware supplies, beauty products, etc.

Food, home & office furniture and decorations, toys and baby products, kitchen appliances & essentials, phones, computers, sports & fitness items, lighting hardware supplies, beauty products, etc. Best features: Free order placing, returns & warranty services, delivery services (at a fee), multiple payment methods (cash-on-delivery, mobile money, card/bank transfer)

Free order placing, returns & warranty services, delivery services (at a fee), multiple payment methods (cash-on-delivery, mobile money, card/bank transfer) Delivery: Doorstep deliveries and retail outlets

Doorstep deliveries and retail outlets Offers: Melcom Black Friday deals, Product of the Week discounts, Supermarket promos and discounts

Melcom Black Friday deals, Product of the Week discounts, Supermarket promos and discounts Website: melcom.com

Melcom Limited is one of the cheapest online shopping sites in Ghana. They meet their customers' needs on time and at an affordable price. You can buy electronics, food, clothes, furniture, and other items from Melcom's online shopping site. They will ship orders to your doorstep if you request them to do so.

3. Deus

Products: Printers, toners, ink cartridges, photocopies, scanners, computers & accessories, cables and converters

Printers, toners, ink cartridges, photocopies, scanners, computers & accessories, cables and converters Best features: Free order placing, returns & refunds services, delivery services (at a fee), multiple payment methods (cash-on-delivery, mobile money, card/bank transfer)

Free order placing, returns & refunds services, delivery services (at a fee), multiple payment methods (cash-on-delivery, mobile money, card/bank transfer) Delivery: Doorstep deliveries

Doorstep deliveries Website: deus.com.gh

Deus is a popular online shopping site in Ghana. It is among the few eCommerce websites specializing in IT and office supplies. Deus.com.gh offers same-day delivery and doorstep delivery services. They have a 7-day-return policy and acceptance payments from Cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express) and Mobile Money (MTN, Vodafone Cash, Airtel/Tigo), and cash-on-delivery.

4. Alibaba

Products: Home and office electronics, apparel, phones and computers, vehicle parts & accessories, sports & entertainment items, industrial machinery, home & garden items, beauty products, school & office supplies, agricultural products, etc.

Home and office electronics, apparel, phones and computers, vehicle parts & accessories, sports & entertainment items, industrial machinery, home & garden items, beauty products, school & office supplies, agricultural products, etc. Best features: Free order placing, tracking, & cancellation services, returns & refunds services, delivery services (at a fee), payment methods (card/bank transfers, letter of credit, Western Union, PayPal, Escrow, etc.), open customer reviews & ratings, community discussion forum

Free order placing, tracking, & cancellation services, returns & refunds services, delivery services (at a fee), payment methods (card/bank transfers, letter of credit, Western Union, PayPal, Escrow, etc.), open customer reviews & ratings, community discussion forum Website: www.alibaba.com

Alibaba is a leading online business-to-business eCommerce firm in Ghana. It originates from China and operates worldwide. The Alibaba online shopping site protects the buyer and supplier's rights. For instance, a seller can only release goods after confirming payment from the buyer, and the buyer gets a refund if the seller fails to ship goods on time or ships low-quality items.

5. BeautyexpressGh

Products: skin care products, personal care products, make-up products, baby care products, perfume & cologne, hair products, vitamins & minerals, shower gel & cream, etc.

skin care products, personal care products, make-up products, baby care products, perfume & cologne, hair products, vitamins & minerals, shower gel & cream, etc. Best features: Free order placing & cancellation services, returns & refunds services, delivery services (at a fee), payment methods (PayPal, E-check. credit/debit cards), open customer ratings

Free order placing & cancellation services, returns & refunds services, delivery services (at a fee), payment methods (PayPal, E-check. credit/debit cards), open customer ratings Delivery: Doorstep delivery

Doorstep delivery Offers: Combo deals

Combo deals Website: www.beautyexpressgh.com

BeautyexpressGh is among the best online cosmetics shops in Ghana. They also have healthcare products, sexual wellness items, and gift sets. Customers pay via PayPal, E-check via bank account), and credit/debit cards (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express). BeautyexpressGh eCommerce business delivers orders within 3-5 business days, and you can submit refund requests within 15 days after the guaranteed period for delivery (45 days) has expired.

6. KiKUU

Products: Clothing, shoes, bags, watches & jewellery, toys, home & office appliances and electronics, beauty products, wedding dresses & accessories, hair products & accessories, phones, computers, automobiles accessories & tools, etc.

Clothing, shoes, bags, watches & jewellery, toys, home & office appliances and electronics, beauty products, wedding dresses & accessories, hair products & accessories, phones, computers, automobiles accessories & tools, etc. Best features: Free order placing, tracking, & cancellation services, returns & refunds services, delivery services (at a fee), payment methods (card/bank transfers, etc.), open customer reviews & ratings, community discussion forum

Free order placing, tracking, & cancellation services, returns & refunds services, delivery services (at a fee), payment methods (card/bank transfers, etc.), open customer reviews & ratings, community discussion forum Website: www.kikuu.com.gh

Hangzhou Jiku Information Technology Co. (alias KiKUU) is among the best online shopping sites in Ghana. They sell goods from China to Africa and have unbeatable shipping prices. KikUU eCommerce business operates in Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Congo-Brazzaville, Zambia, Cote d Ivoire, Senegal, Gabon, Mali, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, and Malawi. It will take almost 10 days to receive the goods.

7. JIJI Ghana

Products: Vehicles, real estate properties, mobile phones & computers, home & office appliances and furniture, kids' toys, health & beauty products, fashion apparel, sports, arts & outdoors items, etc.

Vehicles, real estate properties, mobile phones & computers, home & office appliances and furniture, kids' toys, health & beauty products, fashion apparel, sports, arts & outdoors items, etc. Services: CV writing services, repair & construction services, job vacancy adverts, etc.

CV writing services, repair & construction services, job vacancy adverts, etc. Best features: offline and online payment methods, open customer reviews & ratings

offline and online payment methods, open customer reviews & ratings Website: jiji.com.gh

Find quality new and second-hand items on JIJI Ghana. Customers and sellers can discuss all the details and negotiate prices via the platform's live chat feature. You can also get the seller's mobile number on the app. Your feedback is published online on the seller’s page to help other buyers.

8. Ubuy

Products: Phones, gaming consoles, books, pet supplies, musical instruments, automobile accessories & parts, fashion apparel, grocery & food, home & office appliances, etc.

Phones, gaming consoles, books, pet supplies, musical instruments, automobile accessories & parts, fashion apparel, grocery & food, home & office appliances, etc. Best features: Returns and refunds policy, order tracking services, PayPal payment method, affiliate marketing earnings, open customer reviews & ratings

Returns and refunds policy, order tracking services, PayPal payment method, affiliate marketing earnings, open customer reviews & ratings Website: www.ubuy.com.gh

Ubuy operates in more than 180 countries, including Ghana, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. It is among the leading online phone shops in Ghana. Ubuy eCommerce business website also sells musical instruments, automobile accessories & parts, fashion apparel, grocery & food, home & office appliances, etc.

9. WearGhana

Products: Women, men, kids, and unisex clothing collection

Women, men, kids, and unisex clothing collection Best features: Returns and refunds policy, online payment methods, affiliate marketing earnings, open customer reviews & ratings, email communication

Returns and refunds policy, online payment methods, affiliate marketing earnings, open customer reviews & ratings, email communication Website: wearghana.com

This is one of the best online clothing shops in Ghana. WearGhana eCommerce site sells smart-casual, casual, business-casual, and semi-formal apparel and accessories for women, men, and kids. Unisex clothes and accessories are also available. Once you place an order, you will receive an email confirmation that WearGhana has received it.

10. Afrikart Ghana

Products: Air conditioners & fans, home appliances & electronics, phones & accessories, groceries, etc.

Air conditioners & fans, home appliances & electronics, phones & accessories, groceries, etc. Best features: Returns and refunds policy, online payment methods, open customer reviews & ratings, email communication

Returns and refunds policy, online payment methods, open customer reviews & ratings, email communication Website: www.africakart.com

Africakart is a subsidiary of Kuber Investment Limited. It is one of the best online shops in Ghana for phones, home appliances and electronics. Afrikart Ghana sells freezers & refrigerators, television and audio systems, washing machines, water dispensers, groceries, etc.

Online shops in Ghana offer customers quality services. Most have doorstep delivery services and make after-sales follow-ups to ensure the customer is satisfied. You can leave a review under the seller's pages.

