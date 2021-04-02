Who is Alba Jancou? What you need to know about Peter Cook's wife

Peter Cook is a famous and respected Hamptons-based architect, lecturer, and writer on architectural subjects. Many people are curious about his personal life, especially his spouse. Alba Jancou is his wife. The two have a significant age gap, which caused a stir online.

Alba Jancou was 21 when she got engaged to Peter Cook, who was 60 at the time. The news of the couple's engagement caused mixed reactions and opinions online. Discover all there is to know about Peter Cook's wife.

Full name Alba Fleurette Jancou Gender Female Date of birth 28th March 1998 Age 25 years (as of 2023) Place of birth New York, United States of America Current residence Hampton, Virginia, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Aries Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 5 in (165 cm) Weight 110lb (50 kg) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Peter Cook Father Marc Jancou Mother Tanya Bonadkar Alma mater Millfield School and Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts Profession Real estate agent Alba Jancou's Instagram @albajancou

Who is Alba Jancou?

Alba Fleurette Jancou is a real estate agent from Hampton. She is best known as Peter Cook's wife. Cook is an architect, lecturer, and writer.

How old is Alba Jancou?

Alba Jancou's age is 25 years as of 2023. She was born on 28th March 1998, and her Zodiac sign is Aries.

Where is Alba Jancou from?

The real estate agent is from the United States of America, and her nationality is American. She was born and raised in New York and is based in Hampton, Virginia.

Who are Alba Jancou's parents?

The real estate agent's dad is Marc Jancou, and her mother is Tanya Bonadkar. Her parents are prominent entrepreneurs and gallery artists.

Tanya is the founder and owner of two galleries, one in Chelsea, NYC, and another in Los Angeles. On the other hand, Marc owns Marc Jancou Contemporary, which has art galleries in Switzerland, London, and New York.

Educational background

The real estate agent went to Millfield School, a prestigious private boarding school located in Somerset, England. She then joined Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, but did not graduate.

Instead, she dropped out and joined Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts at The New School. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology in February 2022.

Career

Alba Jancou is a real estate agent. She has been working in the industry for a couple of years now. In June 2022, she was named Saunders & Associates agent. She once interned at her mom’s art gallery in New York.

Where did Peter Cook meet Alba?

The real estate agent reportedly met Peter Cook at Le Bilboquet, a restaurant located on Manhattan's Upper East Side, in 2017. She was 19 at the time.

The two did not start dating until a year after their first meeting. The relationship was kept low-key until 2019.

Dating rumours between the two sparked after they were spotted together at a few social events. The two raised eyebrows because they have a big age gap of about 39 years.

Cook confirmed the rumours in September 2019 when he asked her to marry him during a trip to Santorini, Greece.

He popped the question in front of a church with a six-carat diamond ring in Santorini, Greece. She accepted his proposal.

Did Peter Cook marry Alba Jancou?

Yes, Peter Cook married Alba Jancou on Friday, 8th September 2023. Cook and Alba Jancou's wedding took place at the Hotel Luna in Capri, overlooking the Faraglioni.

In 2021, the couple vacationed in Italy and spent the day of their third anniversary taking a boat trip. They kissed under the Faraglioni, and she knew she wanted her wedding at the same location.

On her special day, the bride wore a floral appliqué gown by Israeli designer Lee Grebenau. The dress was adorned with 3D butterflies, sheer cutout accents, and a gorgeous embellished train. She also rocked a classic pair of Aquazzura shoes.

On the other hand, the groom wore a dark blue suit, white shirt, and silver tie. He completed his look with a pair of Hermes shoes. The couple's wedding bands came from London Jewelers.

Before marrying Alba, Cook was Christie Brinkley's spouse. Brinkley is a model, actress, and entrepreneur who has been married a few times.

Cook was Brinkley's fourth husband. The two first met in 1979, got engaged in August 1996, and married on 21st September 1996. They divorced in 2008. Christie Brinkley's other husbands were Jean-François Allaux, Billy Joel, and Richard Taubman.

How tall is Alba Jancou?

The real estate agent is 5 ft 5 in or 165 cm and weighs about 110 lb or 50 kg. Her body measurements are 34-24-34 inches, and her shoe size is 5 (US). She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

Trivia

White and blue are her favourite colours.

She enjoys travelling the world in her free time, and Italy is her favourite country.

She is a foodie.

She is a dog mom.

Alba Jancou is a real estate agent married to Peter Cook, a successful architect. She works for Saunders & Associates.

