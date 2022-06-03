Who is Doreen Lioy, the ex-wife of a serial killer, Richard Ramirez?

Fame is mostly a good thing, but in some instances, it can be the worst thing to happen to a person, as was the case for Doreen Lioy. She was living her life but became famous for all the wrong reasons because she had fallen in love with a known serial killer. She believed that he was innocent until more than a decade into their marriage when she left him after DNA confirmed he had rap*d and murdered a young girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Photo: @strange_bt_true on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The life of Doreen Lioy is like a story from a movie. She dared to love and marry an incarcerated man and even threatened to kill herself if he was executed. To be fair to her, Ramirez had many fans who wrote him letters and visited him in prison. However, none of those other fans wrote him as many letters as Doreen, and she was the most disappointed at the end.

Doreen Lioy’s profile summary

Name Doreen Lioy Date of birth 1 March 1955 Place of birth Burbank, California Age 67 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Gender Female Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Twin sister Denise Marital status Separated Ex-husband Richard Ramirez Occupation Magazine editor Organization Tiger Beat magazine

Who is Doreen Lioy?

Doreen Lioy’s age is 67 years, as she was born on 1 March 1955, in Burbank, California. She has a twin sister. The schools she attended are unknown, but it is believed that she got a decent education up to the college level.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A mug shot of the "Night Stalker" serial killer. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Her childhood years were no different from those of other ordinary children. She led a low-key life but was also determined to have a successful journalism career when she grew up. She was an above-average student and had great ambitions for her future.

Career

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Doreen Lioy used to work as an editor for the Tiger Beat organization. While there, she was charged with the task of meeting and helping upcoming celebrities by grooming them to become cover stars. One of the celebrities she assisted in this role is actor John Stamos.

Most of the work she did in the journalism industry was as a freelance editor. Due to her relationship with Richard Ramirez, she was able to work on several television documentaries. Richard Ramirez’s wife knew him more than any other person, having written to him more than 75 times while he was in prison.

Some of her major works include Love behind Bars and THIS Investigate. She also authored a book titled Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker, in which she wrote about the challenges her husband had faced.

Was Richard Ramirez ever married?

Who is the Night Stalker’s wife? His wife was Doreen Lioy. Doreen Lioy and Richard Ramirez's marriage is among man's most bizarre love stories. They exchanged vows with Doreen Lioy while he was in prison. The two had not crossed paths before the arrest of Richard on suspicion of being a serial killer.

So, why did Doreen Lioy marry Richard Ramirez? After interacting with him for a while, she believed he was an innocent man. Nevertheless, Doreen accepted his proposal, and they got married in 1996 while he was still in prison.

Doreen's family disowned her for bringing shame to them, but it did not deter her from marrying him. The marriage lasted for thirteen years when Doreen started distancing herself from him after DNA evidence proved he had rap*d and murdered a young girl.

The Night Stalker’s wife did not formally divorce Richard, but she just left and did not get in touch with him anymore until he died in 2013.

The life of Richard Ramirez

Richard Ramirez in court wearing prison clothes. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Richard Ramirez was born on 29 February 1960, in El Paso, Texas. His childhood was devastating and traumatic as his father constantly abused him. He sustained several head injuries when he was a child as his father meted violence on him.

Between 1984 and 1985, Ramirez killed at least 13 people across California. He was nicknamed "the Night Stalker" because he would also carve pentagrams into their bodies apart from killing his victims.

When the media announced in 1985 that nobody was safe because a serial killer was lurking, sales of guns, attack dogs, and burglar alarms surged. Ramirez was arrested later that year and convicted of several crimes, including sexual assault, murder and burglary. He was sentenced to death for the murder of 14 people.

What is Doreen Lioy's net worth?

Having established a reputable career as a magazine editor, Doreen led a comfortable life. She had the opportunity to work with celebrities, and her eyes were set for the top had it not been for the controversy surrounding her relationship with Richard Ramirez. She is alleged to be worth around $600,000.

FAQs

How old is Doreen Lioy? She is 67 years old as of 2022. She was born on 1 March 1955. Who was Lioy married to? The editor was married to a serial killer by the name of Richard Ramirez. When did the Night Stalker die? He passed away on 7 June 2013 due to health complications. Did Richard Ramirez have siblings? Yes. He had four siblings namely Reuben, Ruth, Robert, and Joseph. Was Richard Ramirez a Mexican? No, he was an America who was born to Mexican parents. What is Doreen Lioy's net worth? She is alleged to be worth around $600k.

The life of Doreen Lioy shows that love does not come with a manual, and it can happen anywhere and at any time. She was a pretty woman who happened to fall in love with a man others would describe as an evil beast. Her husband was incarcerated for being a serial killer by the time they married, but because of love, she didn't want to believe he was guilty. Ultimately, she left him when the truth became too heavy to bear.

Yen.com.gh compiled a detailed biography about Max Kellerman. This includes his age, wife, family, net worth, and career. Over the years, his stars continue to shine brighter.

The renowned sports expert has been on your screens for some time now. His zeal for this venture started when he was young. At the moment, he has been recognised in many media houses.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh