John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling, one of the handsome twin sons of TV personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famed as Afia Schwar, has tattooed a photo of his mum at his back.

In a photo of the finished tattoo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram handle of Schwar's son, John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling gave the reason behind the tattoo.

After sharing the photo of his tattoo, Afia Schwar's son spelled out his motivation and said his mother was a legend to him.

He indicated that had it not been for her in their lives, things would have turned out "worse" but she found a way to always come through for them.

John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling said while getting the tattoo done, he reminisced on the many times his mother stood as a solid rock behind them to ensure they became the best version of themselves.

His Instagram caption read: "Reason behind my tatt is, my mom is one of the most strongest, most intelligent, most hardworking and loving person I have ever met ....When I decided to do this, man had a lot of flashbacks on how life would have been without her and yoo ( would have been the worse) Been difficult without my big man around(pops) buh she always comes through for my siblings and I...So in my perspective, my mom is a LEGEND. Love you mom @queenafiaschwarzenegger #alwayshaveapieceofyouwithme #familything"

However, some followers of the first-year student of Ghana's premier university, Legon, indicated that the tattoo artist could have done better.

According to them, those praising Irvin over the tattoo were only pretending since it was not so much of a beautiful sight to behold like they were leading him to believe.

Such comments came from the likes of the_adjannor who wrote: "Great reason but the tattooist didn’t do a great job bro"

tony.kroos2021: "You all here need to be sincere...it a bad art ...pretenders"

yawpreko_model wrote: "You really love ya mum. Then get that bad tatt outta our faces. Come on boy.....can’t you see that’s a bad art"

