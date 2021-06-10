- Ameyaw Debrah has spoken on Abena Korkor and Nkonkonsa's trending saga

- In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw bemoaned how such private matters found their way on social media

- He, however, described Nkonkonsa's decision to publicise an apology from Korkor as unnecessary

Renowned blogger, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah, has shared his thoughts on the recent saga between his colleague blogger, Nkonkonsa, and mental health advocate, Abena Korkor Addo.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw has put some of the blame on the doorstep of Nkonkonsa for the escalation of the saga.

Nkonkonsa has been trending on social media following revelations Abena Korkor made about him in one of her videos.

In the video, Korkor disclosed that she and Nkonkonsa, known in private life as Eugene Osafo Nkansah, have shared some intimacy before, but she did not allow him to penetrate.

But Nkonkonsa, she added, has been pestering her to get in bed with him even though he is now married to actress Victoria Lebene.

After her revelations which led to massive trolling for Nkonkonsa, Korkor sent an apology message to him.

Nkonkonsa caused this apology message to be read on Peace FM's Entertainment Review of which he is the producer.

This angered Korkor who came harder at him by releasing Whatsapp chats of Nkonkonsa begging to come to her.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw Debrah who is a pioneer in the Ghanaian blogging space described the incident as unfortunate.

For him, such matters are private and are always supposed to be discussed behind closed doors and not in public as Nkonkonsa and Korkor's saga has become.

He quickly added that it was not surprising that the matter has become the talk of town.

"I think it's unfortunate that people's private live have become open for public discussions in such a manner. But then again it is expected that when such issues happen they become talk of town," he said.

Touching on the second outburst of Abena Korkor and how the airing of her apology triggered it, Ameyaw Debrah disagreed with Nkonkonsa's method.

Without mincing any words, Ameyaw described the reading of Korkor's apology on radio as unnecessary.

"I don't know the circumstances that led to that [reading of the apology on radio] but I think it was not necessary," he emphasised.

