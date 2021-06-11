61-year-old Kwaku Amofa was handed a 16-month jail term for disparaging the head of his family

Amofa called him stupid for allegedly locking him outside their house

His relationship with his family head had gone sour before the incident

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A Ghanaian pastor, Kwaku Amofa, has been released from prison after serving a 16-month jail sentence at the Kumasi Central Prison for verbally abusing the head of his family.

The 61-year-old preacher claimed his relationship with his family head turned sour after he purchased a plot of land for GHc1,000 but later discovered the land documents were fake.

Before the incarceration, he had an altercation with his family head after he returned from dawn preaching one day only to find the gate to their house locked.

Kwaku Amofa: 61-year-old pastor who was jailed 16 months for insulting his family head released. Image: Crime Check TV

Source: UGC

Incensed by the incident while under the influence of alcohol, he insulted him saying,'' Who did this silly thing.''

Speaking in an interview on Crime Check TV, Amofa disclosed that following the incident, three people showed up at the house one afternoon and asked him to come out from his room.

''They told me we were going to the police station. I thought we were going to state our cases, but while sitting in a vehicle to the station, one of them said 'we would frame you up','' he told Crime Check TV.

After spending three weeks in police custody, Amofa was arraigned before court and was handed a 16-month jail sentence by the presiding judge, he said.

In a post sighted on the Facebook page of Crime Check TV, the organisation disclosed that Amofa has been freed after it paid a fine to secure his release from jail.

Watch the interview below:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Nana Aba Anamoah and actress Lydia Forson recently went live on Instagram for the first time following Abena Korkor's sex claims about them.

The two popular media and entertainment personalities engaged on Instagram about personal issues while flexing their looks and admiring themselves.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson's live video follows recent allegations by the mental health activist, Abena Korkor, that popular broadcaster, Kojo Yankson was having an affair with them.

In a separate story, a video of a white man communicating in fluent Twi with some Ghanaian diasporas has gone viral on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man who has been reported as a native of London in the United Kingdom and the Ghanaian diasporas were aboard a bus to an unknown destination.

The unidentified man contributed to a conversation his Ghanaian seatmate was having with another Ghanaian man in fluent Twi, the video posted on social media captured.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen Newspaper