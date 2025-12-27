Nigeria face Tunisia in Fez in a crucial AFCON 2025 Group C clash that could decide early qualification

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has said he aims to open his goal account after a blank debut against Tanzania

Nigeria will aim to maintain their strong start in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when they face Tunisia in Fez.

The Super Eagles began their campaign on a high note, defeating Tanzania 2-1 in their opening fixture, with Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman finding the back of the net.

After that win, Nigeria sits in a confident position but faces a sterner challenge in Tunisia, who are ranked 71 places above Tanzania in the FIFA rankings.

The Carthage Eagles also opened with a 3-1 victory over Uganda, signaling they will not be an easy opponent.

Nigeria vs. Tunisia: Team news

Both teams have the chance to edge closer to the knockout stages with a win, making this clash crucial for Group C standings. Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, has been contemplating a tactical tweak.

While he favors a 4-4-2 diamond formation, the team shifted to a 4-3-3 during the second half against Tanzania, showcasing tactical flexibility.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, who did not score in the opener, will be eager to get off the mark in this game. The former Napoli striker is determined to lead the Super Eagles to AFCON glory, as the BBC stated.

According to Goal, Tunisia will be without a few injury concerns after Dynamo Makhachkala striker Hazem Mastouri, who was forced off at halftime against Uganda due to heavy challenges, has been cleared to play following medical checks.

Nigeria, meanwhile, boasts a potent attacking arsenal, with players like Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, and Ademola Lookman capable of breaching even the most organized defenses. Fans can expect an intense encounter, with both sides hungry for a crucial three points.

How to watch Nigeria vs. Tunisia

The Nigeria vs. Tunisia showdown will take place at the Complexe Sportif de Fès in Fez, Morocco, with kick-off scheduled for 8:00 pm GMT / 9:00 pm WAT.

According to Goal, fans across Africa and beyond can catch the match on various channels. In Africa, it will air on beIN Sports, SuperSport Grandstand/PSL/MáXimo 360, and Canal+ Afrique.

Nigerian viewers can tune in to SuperSport channels 252 and 254 via DStv, while in South Africa, SABC 2 will broadcast the game.

Other international options include Arryadia (host broadcaster), Sportdigital FUSSBALL, and Sport TV6.

For online viewers, the match will be available via TOD (MENA), beIN Connect (France, MENA, USA), and FuboTV.

In the UK, every game of the tournament will be broadcast on Channel 4, with live coverage starting at 7:55 pm. UK fans can also stream via Channel 4 Sport’s YouTube channel or through the official Channel 4 website and app.

With both teams in strong form, this encounter promises to be a thrilling contest as Nigeria looks to consolidate their position while Tunisia aims to assert dominance early in the tournament.

