An old doom prophecy about Abu Trica has resurfaced after his arrest for alleged $8 million fraud on December 11, 2025

In a video, Karma President cautioned the Swedru-based socialite about some calamities that would befall him in 2025

The self-proclaimed seer's doom prophecy about Abu Trica has triggered reactions from many social media users

An old doom prophecy about the popular Swedru-based businessman and socialite, Abu Trica, has resurfaced after his arrest by the FBI and Ghana police for alleged fraud-related crimes on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on March 27, 2025, Karma President prophesied that Abu Trica would face several dangers this year.

The self-proclaimed seer claimed that the Swedru-based socialite, whose girlfriend was recently involved in a minor accident, was also going to be involved in accidents and face problems that would affect his life.

"We have one business boy here in Ghana called Abu Trica. Bad accidents, issues and darkness have fallen on that young man."

Karma President cautioned Abu Trica, whom he claimed was making money through controversial ways, to prioritise seeking protection over his vast wealth to avert the problems he would face.

The TikTok video of Karma President prophesying doom for Abu Trica is below:

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi but is also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was apprehended in a sting operation by US authorities and multiple Ghanaian security agencies.

The 31-year-old socialite, renowned for flaunting his wealth on social media, faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

In a press statement, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was part of a criminal network that had targeted elderly victims in the United States in romance fraud schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and defrauded their unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

According to the indictment, Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices used Artificial Intelligence software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims.

They allegedly gained victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the United States to Ghana and other locations.

If convicted, the socialite faces up to 20 years in prison.

Reactions to Abu Trica's doom prophecy

Son Of God(SOG) commented:

"And it has happened."

Tsoona for life said:

"Seer, your prophecy came through today too."

Dwayne Saintic wrote:

"It is true, oh. It happened yesterday."

Oliver Barker-Vormawor to fight Abu Trica's extradition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor had pledged to fight Abu Trica's extradition to the US following his arrest.

He said he would not allow the socialite to be taken away without Ghana securing former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's extradition for prosecution.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor's remarks on Abu Trica's arrest and possible extradition to the US for alleged scams triggered mixed reactions on social media.

