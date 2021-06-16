Actor Ras Nene has stormed the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai

In a video, Ras Nene known also as Dr Likee was seen bragging as usual

He was heard pronouncing Dubai as "Dibai" saying the former was wrong

Popular Kumawood actor and comedian, Ras Nene known in real life as Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi has flown out of the country and is currently visiting UAE's Dubai.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the popular comedian was seen informing his fans that he was currently in Dubai.

He said was in the UAE city to shoot some videos and have some fun as he was seen standing beside a huge swimming pool.

Funny video pops up as Ras Nene lands in Dubai for the 1st time

Ras Nene who is sometimes referred to as Akabenezer or Dr Likee jokingly said he had caused the arrest of his fellow actors Kyekyeku and co so they don't disturb his peace.

The Kumasi-based actor was seen posing with a pretty lady and indicated that other equally beautiful ladies were around.

Ras Nene then immediately zoomed into his gimmicks and indicated that the word "Dubai" was supposed to be pronounced "Dibai"- something which got the lady in the video with him laughing.

He indicated that he was very excited to be in the UAE city and asked his fans to anticipate the videos he was about to post.

Ras Nene even though was noted for his Kumawood movie roles, zoomed to fame after he started sharing his comedy skits.

Ras Nene and team meet Otumfuo

Speaking about comic actors, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian Kumasi-based comedy group comprising Ras Nene, Kyekyeku, Ama Tundra, Shifo, and 39-40 were granted audience at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The team was invited to the Asantehene's palace in line with the Asante monarch's 71st birthday celebration which took place on May 6, 2021.

A durbar was held on the palace grounds and subjects of the Asante Kingdom were seen paying homage to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The actors were seen coming one after the other and prostrated before the ruler who was seated among his sub-chiefs.

Source: Yen Ghana