Abu Trica's alleged accomplice, Daniel Yusif, aka Slab, was denied bail by the Gbese District Court on April 30, 2026, following a hearing on his bail application

Yusif's lawyers argued it was unfair for him to remain incarcerated while the main suspect, Abu Trica, had been granted GHS 30 million bail by the Accra High Court on April 21

The prosecution successfully opposed bail, challenging claims that Yusif was not a flight risk and questioning his inability to prove a legitimate source of income

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Daniel Yusif, Abu Trica’s alleged accomplice, was reportedly denied bail by the Gbese District Court following another court hearing on April 30, 2026.

The Gbese District Court denies Abu Trica's alleged accomplice Daniel Yusif bail during a hearing on April 20, 2026. Image credit: @abena_oforiwaa22, @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

Embattled Swedru-based businessman, Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, and an alleged accomplice, Daniel Yusif, aka Slab, are facing multiple charges related to alleged cyber fraud and money laundering after being arrested by Ghanaian security agencies in conjunction with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

A team of Ghanaian agents from multiple Ghanaian security services arrested Abu Trica on December 11, 2025, while at the Kotoka International Airport on January 14, 2026.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, Abu Trica is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, with Yusif charged as his main accomplice.

High Court grants Abu Trica bail

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the Accra High Court granted Abu Trica bail after several months of fighting for his freedom.

The court granted the socialite bail of GHS 30 million with two sureties to be justified.

His lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, announced the news in a short statement posted on his Facebook page.

"The High Court has just granted bail to Abu Trica. Shalom," he wrote.

The Facebook post shared by Oliver Barker-Vormawor is below.

Gbese Court denies Daniel Yusif bail

On Thursday, April 30, Abu Trica’s accomplice, Daniel Yusif, reappeared before the Gbese District Court for a bail application hearing.

Gossips24TV's Clement Asamoah Yeboah reported that his lawyers called on the court to grant him bail in accordance with the Accra High Court’s decision in the Abu Trica case.

Yusif’s lawyers reportedly said it was unfair for him to remain incarcerated as an alleged accomplice while the main suspect remained free.

Clement Asamaoh Yeboah added that Yusif’s lawyers also said he was not a flight risk as he returned to Ghana when he heard he was being sought by law enforcement, while he remained a productive member of society with a job and residence.

However, the prosecution reportedly asked the court to deny bail, arguing that he could not prove his source of income and was renting rather than owning a home.

The prosecution also reportedly challenged the claim that Yusif was not a flight risk, said that he returned to Ghana due to challenges with his visa, and that if those did not exist, there was no guarantee he would have returned to Ghana.

The court ultimately sided with the prosecution, denying Daniel Yusif bail.

Below is the YouTube video with details of Daniel Yusif’s court appearance.

Embattled socialite Abu Trica suffers a major personal tragedy as his sister reportedly passes away. Image credit: GHArticles, AbuTrica, Gossips24TV

Source: Facebook

Abu Trica loses sister

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's sister, Forba, sadly died amid his ongoing legal woes.

According to reports, the elder sister of the embattled Swedru-based socialite has passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh