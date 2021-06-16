Stonebwoy and his wife, Louisa, have celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on June 16, 2021

Louisa has released photos and a video in celebration of their anniversary

Stonebwoy and many others have reacted to the photos and video she posted

It has been four years since Dancehall star Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, got married to his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla (nee Ansong).

In celebration of the anniversary, the singer's wife has taken to social media to share photos and a video with her husband.

The photos which were shared in the morning on June 16, 2021, to mark the anniversary showed some of the moments the couple had during a recent weekend vacation.

Stonebwoy and his wife Dr Louisa Photo source: @drlouisa_s

Source: Instagram

Two of the photos had Louisa and Stonebwoy in loved-up poses with hands around each other's necks.

The third photo had the husband and wife standing with their daughter, Jidula, and son, Janam, on a boat.

In her caption to the photos, Louisa praised God for being good to her family.

"God has been good. Happy Anniversary to us @stonebwoyb ❤️ #4yearanniversary #Everlasting,"

After a few hours, Louisa shared a video which was a slide show of some of the best moments from their marriage ceremony.

Sharing the video, Louisa prayed for more years together with Stonebwoy.

"4 Years and counting Happy Anniversary to us ❤️," she said.

Stonebwoy and others react

Following the posts by Louisa, many of her followers including her husband have reacted.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh saw under the posts:

Stonebwoy (stonebwoyb) said:

"Forward forward in the Name of His Imperial Majesty.. GODALMIGHTY."

TV presenter Regina Van Helvert (reginavanhelvert_) said:

"Happy anniversary my people May God continue to bless this union."

thefavourhub.gh said:

"Happy anniversary baby love!! Many more blessed anniversaries."

martha_adhepah said:

"4 years ago like yesterday,woow,may God still continue doing great things in your lives,and I tap into your blessings."

Stonebwoy's weekend vacation

The anniversary comes on the back of a fun weekend for Stonebwoy, his wife, and his children.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Putuu singer's family visited the Akosombo area for their vacation with some of his Burniton Group members on board.

Videos and photos from the vacation have popped up showing some of the sweet moments.

