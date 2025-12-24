A Ghanaian lady’s online submission sparked debate after she shared her view on who should propose in a romantic relationship

She explained her belief that a woman must not propose, insisting it was proper for the man to take the initiative

Her take generated massive social media reactions, with many users sharing their opinions on this enduring relationship topic

A University of Cape Coast (UCC) student has set social media abuzz with her bold stance on who should propose in a relationship.

The discussion, trending among students of one of Ghana’s most popular universities, has drawn mixed reactions and passionate opinions.

According to the beautiful student, tradition should guide such moments, insisting that the man should always take the lead.

“That one go be ‘yawa,’” she said emphatically, stressing that it simply does not sit well in her culture for a woman to propose.

She further explained that there are subtle ways to encourage a man to propose without stepping over traditional boundaries.

Cooking at home and inviting him over, she suggested, is one practical method.

“You can do it in a nice way, like inviting him when you cook at home," she explained.

She, however, added that the cooking strategy works only if he genuinely likes you.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Ghanaian man proposes to girlfriend, stirs reactions

Meanwhile, another video has captured a beautiful and emotional surprise marriage proposal between two Ghanaian lovers.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a young Ghanaian woman was dressed elegantly for what she believed was a simple date night with her man.

As she walked into the venue, she was completely taken aback to find her boyfriend down on one knee, holding out an engagement ring.

Ghanaian man proposes to girlfriend in engagement

The setting was romantically decorated with balloons and photos of the couple, and a live singer serenaded them with Ed Sheeran's love song, 'Perfect.'

The surprise was also amplified by the presence of their friends, who were hidden among the patrons and erupted in cheers the moment she realised what was happening.

Her reaction was one of pure surprise and overwhelming joy. She was initially speechless, then broke into laughter and tears as her friends cheered her on.

The atmosphere was electric with love and excitement. The crowd beseeched her to say yes to the proposal.

She joyfully accepted the proposal, and as her new fiancé slid the ring onto her finger, the couple shared a heartfelt hug, officially engaged and surrounded by the love and support of their friends.

Nana Ama McBrown officially confirms divorce

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had officially confirmed that she was divorced from her husband, Maxwell Mensah, during an interview on TV3’s New Day on December 17, 2025.

Speaking with Cookie Tee, the actress said their separation was amicable and that she had never been happier.

Nana Ama McBrown's confirmation of her marital separation came after years of rumours claiming that her marriage to Maxwell Mensah had hit the rocks.

