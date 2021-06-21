A man has braved his physical challenge to make an honest living for himself by making wealth out of wastes

The disabled talented man named Manners Mukuwuri makes beautiful animal artworks from energy and beer can wastes

Manners provides for his family with proceeds from his artwork sales said he had one time sold a piece for GHc 4.6k

A man has impressed the internet with his hard work and achievement despite being disabled.

The creative man named Manners Mukuwiri has been able to make wealth out of what many consider as wastes.

Disabled man sold an elephant artwork for GHc 4.6k Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Africa

In an interview with BBC News Africa, Manners who hails from Zimbabwe makes fine animal artworks from energy and beer cans people throw away.

The creative man showcased some of his creations which include a colourful ostrich artwork, frog and snakes.

His biggest sale so far

Manners revealed that he gets most of his patronage from the international community and has recorded a sale on a particular artwork at $800.

He lamented the little patronage from his own country which he blamed on lack of sensitization on arts.

People hail his creativity

Roryn Tamale stated:

"Kudzai Nyaguse my friend come see some incredible talent from r land."

Tom Collopy said:

"What a wonderful individual, full of admiration for him…"

Jean Daniel reacted:

"Well done hope you have a wonderful life god bless you."

Helen Thornberry commented:

"That is amazing very talent man your sculptures a great."

Lady turns nylon wastes into nice bags, shoes and clothes

