El-Wak: Benedicta Kale’s Mother’s Reaction As She Files Past Daughter’s Casket Breaks Hearts
- A video showing the funeral held for one of the victims of the El-Wak stampede has gone viral
- This comes after the mother of the late 25-year-old was seen in a devastated mood as mourners paid their final respects
- Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared messages of condolences with the grieving family
It was a sad sight to behold at the funeral of Benedicta Yayra Kale, one of the six who died during the El-Wak stampede held on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.
A deeply moving moment, which has since gone viral, showed the elderly mother of the late 25-year-old in a sorrowful state at the event.
Seated alone in her thoughts, the woman struggled to fight back tears as she watched others file past her daughter's casket.
Another video also captured the sorrowful moment when she, too, filed past her daughter's casket and was seen being comforted by relatives.
El-Wak stampede: Sad scenes at the funeral of Benedicta Yayra Kale, relatives bid emotional farewell
At the time of writing this report, the video, which generated over 19,000 views and 40 comments, was captioned:
“We’re currently at the funeral of Benedicta Yayra Kale, one of the victims of the El-Wak stampede.”
The video on the TikTok page of @gossips24tv is below:
Peeps comfort the grieving family of Benedicta Kale
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video have expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family in their time of difficulty.
MANTEBEA commented:
“Mek) p3 adwuma aba no nie hmmm. I pray for strength for the family because this is heartbreaking.”
user4259594681297 indicated:
“May her beautiful soul find a resting place in the bosom of our Father Abraham.”
Miss commented:
“Hmmm, may her soul rest in peace.”
Yaw Dwarkwaa wrote:
“This is really heartbreaking. Hmm, take heart. I hope the government compensates you handsomely so you can quickly move on. Kafra mama.
El Wak survivor shares desire to join GAF
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man, who survived the El-Wak Stadium stampede, opened up about his decision to join the Ghana Armed Forces.
Speaking in an interview, he confessed to having difficulties paying the fees for his tertiary education, hence he saw joining the military as the perfect opportunity.
Despite being a student at the Accra Technical University (ATU), the young man said that had he been successfully recruited, he would have either deferred his studies or dropped out of school completely.
Source: YEN.com.gh
