Festive Cheer: MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong Surprises Market Women with Christmas Gifts
- MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong visited Agogo Market on December 24, 2025, to distribute Christmas gifts to market women
- The market women greeted him with chants and songs of praise, appreciating his personal gesture during the festive season
- The visit sparked mixed reactions, with some praising his efforts while others criticised it as a potential vote-buying tactic
Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, has sparked mixed reactions online after bringing joy to a group of market women during the festive season.
MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong made a personal visit to the Agogo Market on December 24, 2025, to distribute Christmas gifts to the market women.
In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the MP was given a hero's welcome as he walked through the crowded market aisles. He could be seen handing out festive packages to the traders.
The market women, caught by surprise, erupted into spontaneous cheers and songs of praise for their representative.
Chants of 'Ohene! Ohene!' (Chief! Chief!) echoed through the market as Kwame Frimpong, dressed casually, personally engaged with the women, shaking hands and sharing in the festive spirit.
The atmosphere was one of pure joy and appreciation, as the traders celebrated the MP's thoughtful gesture.
The visit is being hailed as a heartwarming example of a political leader connecting with his constituents on a personal level during the Christmas season.
Reactions to Kwame Frimpong's festive celebration gesture
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.
@Wadostydray910 wrote:
"All these actions are being taken in the name of vote buying."
@bank_roller35 stated:
"Bibini is too cheap. What’s this? Honestly, politicians should respect the vulnerable; this is shameful and shouldn’t be tolerated in society."
@5StarrMens said:
"NPP should forget about that seat in 2028."
@__sewavi commented:
"Ohene Kwame Frimpong is a very proactive man. I like that he’s doing this, and I hope that he continues as time goes on. Big ups to him."
@Tinibellington wrote:
"This should be the least among the things he's supposed to do. If he's doing the right job in his constituency, then no yawa with these basic gifts."
