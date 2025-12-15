The political world is in mourning following reports of the death of former Savelugu Member of Parliament (MP), Hajia Mary Salifu Boforo

The current Savelugu MP, Hajia Fatahiya Abdul Aziz, announced the tragic news on December 13, which Tolon FM later confirmed

Hajia Mary Salifu Boforo was the first female and longest-serving MP for Savelugu and served five consecutive terms from 1997 to 2017

Ghana’s political class has been thrown into mourning after the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Savelugu, Hajia Mary Salifu Boforo, was reported to have passed away.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Savelugu, Hajia Mary Salifu Boforo, reportedly passes away. Image credit: TolonRadio, AliduSeidu

Source: Facebook

Hajia Boforo’s death was reported by Hon. Hajia Fatahiya Abdul Aziz, the current MP for Savelugu, in a Facebook post on December 13, 2025.

The legislator eulogised her predecessor in the role, describing her as a strong gender advocate and consummate public servant.

"Ghana has lost a dedicated public servant. Hon. Mary Salifu Boforo served as Member of Parliament for Savelugu for over 20 years, distinguishing herself as a strong voice for women, community development, and inclusive governance. Her commitment to service and nation-building will be remembered. May her soul rest in perfect peace," she wrote.

Hajia Aziz’s post announcing the passing of the former MP evoked sadness on social media, with many Ghanaians taking to her comments section to share fond memories of the departed politician.

The Facebook post announcing Hajia Mary Salifu Boforo’s death is below.

Tolon-based private radio station, Tolon FM, confirmed the tragedy in a Facebook post after Hajia Aziz’s post.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of former and long-serving MP for Savelugu constituency, Hon. Hajia Salifu Mary Boforo,” the station wrote.

They added that the late MP’s burial had been scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on December 14, at Savelugu.

Below is the Facebook post confirming Hajia Boforo’s death.

All about Hajia Mary Salifu Boforo

The late Hajia Mary Salifu Boforo served as the first female MP and the longest-serving representative for the Savelugu constituency in the Northern Region of Ghana.

Born on February 25, 1951, she was a graduate of the National Vocational Training Institute.

Before entering politics, she was a business owner and farmer, according to her Wikipedia entry, and later became a banker.

Hajia Boforo first entered Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in January 1997 after she emerged victorious in the 1996 parliamentary elections.

She won five consecutive terms in office before she lost the 2016 NDC parliamentary primary to Alhassan Abdulai Red.

Hajia Boforo was elected as the First Deputy Majority Leader in 2014.

Throughout her career, she was known as a strong advocate for female leadership, describing the struggle for gender equality as a 'fundamental human right'.

Former NDC Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Senior, reportedly passes away in December 2025. Image credit: MarfoJohn

Source: Facebook

Alhaji Mohammed Sani Senior dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the former Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman of the NDC, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Senior, reportedly passed away on December 9, 2025.

Sani was a founding member of the party who was celebrated for his astute political commentary and fearless criticism of prominent figures, including former President JJ Rawlings.

Source: YEN.com.gh