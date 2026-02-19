Recruitment facilitators for Ghana’s security services have provided an important update for applicants awaiting their aptitude tests.

Aptitude Test Update: Ghana Police Service WASSCE Applicants’ Question Upload Completed

Source: Facebook

In a recent post on the CSERP portal, the government confirmed that the test environment for WASSCE applicants applying to the Ghana Police Service has been completed and successfully uploaded.

Test environment ready for police candidates

The update brings relief to Ghana Police Service applicants who have been waiting to access their tests.

“The test is currently available for the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, and Ghana Fire Service. The test environment for the Ghana Immigration Service is currently being set up. Applicants will be notified once the update is completed. Note that the test deadline would be extended to accommodate changes in the test schedule. Good luck,” the CSERP portal notice read.

This development comes after delays that prevented some security service applicants from accessing their tests. Previously, the test environments for the Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Police Service had not been uploaded, causing frustration among candidates who were unable to take their aptitude tests alongside other service applicants.

Watch the TikTok video below.

WASSCE applicants to Immigration receives update

While Ghana Police Service candidates can now proceed, WASSCE applicants for the Ghana Immigration Service are advised to remain patient.

Their test environment is still being prepared, and they will receive notifications as soon as it is ready. The government has emphasised that the test deadline will be extended to accommodate all candidates affected by these updates.

With the Ghana Police Service upload now complete, Category C (WASSCE) applicants targeting the police can officially begin their exams. This positive step ensures that recruitment schedules for the police and other services stay on track, while providing clarity and relief to applicants who have been eagerly waiting.

Source: YEN.com.gh