Maame Serwaa, the wife of celebrated Ghanaian actor Lil Win, shared a video of her travelling from Ghana back to the US

She shared the lovely video on her TikTok page and in it, she flaunted her natural beauty while vibing to a viral TikTok sound

Many people in the comment section noted that her husband, Lil Win already missed her, while others talked about her beauty in the comments

Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, excited many of her fans when she shared a video of her trip back to the US.

Lil Win's wife returns to the US

Maame Serwaa took to her TikTok page to share a video of her returning to the US after spending the Christmas holidays, the New Year's and the first quarter of 2025.

In the video she shared, the wife of the Kumawood actor was seen walking through the corridors of the airport probably to her terminal.

People of different races and dressed in different attires were seen using the same airport walkway as they appeared in her video.

Maame Serwaa flaunted her beautiful and glowing skin as she wore no makeup while travelling from Ghana to the US.

It is not certain whether she went with their kids since they did not feature in the video. However, a colourful children's backpack hung on her right hand while using the same hand to wheel her suitcase. Her left hand was used to film her walking through the airport.

Maame Serwaa's travelling video

Reactions to Maame Serwaa travelling

Best wishes and messages wishing her a safe flight filled the comment section of Maame Serwaa's TikTok video.

Other social media users also wondered whether she was travelling with the children back to the US since they were not spotted in the video.

Others also reacted to the audio she added to the video which sought to advise people not to pay heed to naysayers.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Maame Serwaa travelling from Ghana to the US:

Sadiless said:

"Your husband is already missing you sweetheart 🥰🥰❤️."

gildasawyerr said:

"Yes of course we don’t have time for that."

Gifty said:

"Fourth born is on way 💃💃💃."

NANA AKWASI TV 📺🎥📸🖥️💻🌎 said:

"Safe Journey 🙏."

Wastylady said:

"Thank you sweet mum 💕💕💕🙏🙏."

Naomidadzi said:

"Thank you sister 😄😄😄😄."

Lil Win promotes his new song

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Kumawood actor Lil Win left fans guessing about his latest project after sharing a video of himself dressed as a chef.

In the video he shared on his Instagram page, he enthusiastically sang and danced to his newly released track, Me Nwom—which translates to My Song in English.

The newly released song, featuring talented Ghanaian musician Naa Jacque, has gained traction online and received positive reactions from fans.

Many social media users were eager to discover whether Lil Win’s chef-themed video was part of a bigger project or just another entertaining moment from the multi-talented star.

Source: YEN.com.gh