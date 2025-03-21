A Ghanaian man shared his health condition which has caused him to stand for 13 years and always in pain

Seth recounted that his father told him his health condition started when he was two weeks old and a doctor diagnosed him with progressive swelling

Social media users who watched the video of the man tell his story thronged the comments section to share their thoughts

Seth Norbi is a Ghanaian man suffering from movement disorder and therefore has been standing for 13 years with his hand hanging.

According to Seth, he is 43 years old and his hand has been hanging for the past 29 years.

In an interview with blogger ZionFelix, Seth shared that his father told him they noticed a disorder with him when he was two weeks

“Growing up I could walk like anybody. But according to my father, he said when I was two weeks old they noticed that things were not normal with me. A part of my body will swell and as it goes down that part becomes stiff. Even when I was 15 years I could walk but it was not normal”

Seth said a doctor diagnosed him with progressive swelling. This also called anasarca, is a medical condition characterised by a general buildup of fluid in the body's tissues, potentially affecting various body parts.

The 43-year-old said his right hand has been hanging since 1996. As of that time, he was an apprentice tailor.

"My right hand for instance got swollen and so I could not move it. When the pain and swelling disappeared, I could no longer move my hand. So my hand has been hanging since 1996. I was an apprentice tailor by then so I had to stop learning the job."

Seth now works as a Mobile Money vendor. He said he can't sit and only leans on items to rest for a while. Sleep is also difficult since he lies in only one position.

"It started in 2012. I fell and I felt so much pain. I could not sit. When the pain left me I could no longer sit. An orthopaedic specialist in Koforidua has declared that there is no cure for my situation. However, another at 37 hospital is trying to see if they can do a surgery to help me."

Netizens sympathise with man who can't sit

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @ZionFelix on Facebook. Read them below:

SirShark Nana Owusu Afriyie-Adusei said:

“I always go to his place to do my Momo transaction when I’m in Mile 7. He is such a hardworking man regardless of his condition. I pray for him🙏🏽.”

David Norbi Mills wrote:

“He is my brother, he comes directly after me, in fact he’s mentally strong. That’s what has survived him. He has endured a lot. He inspired me a lot besides his condition he never gave up. He’s a living miracle.”

Nana Kwame Owusu Bempah said:

“He and the young man resemble each other facially oo.”

Pogba Agama wrote:

“God please help these people suffering from this type of condition. And we those still strong may God continue to protect us again.”

Joyce Amoah said:

“Seth is my friend, and I pray for his healing through God's mercy.st such... 🙏🙏🙏.”

Samuel Ampofo said:

“When I saw Enoch's video, King King Sethua (in the video) came to mind. Strong guy and very levelheaded. We have known each other for close to 30 years. Emmanuel Norbi Jnr your bro endure all this pain paaoo. Even my small backpain koraa I can’t handle.”

