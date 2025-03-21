Richard Nii-Armah, in a video, visited Dr Osei Kwame Despite at his huge mansion inside East Legon on Thursday, March 20, 2025

The Bills Micro Credit founder visited the businessman to give him a special invitation to his 40th birthday celebration event

Richard Nii-Armah was spotted dining with the East Legon Executive Fitness Club during the visit

The founder of Bills Micro Credit, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye visited renowned businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite at his huge mansion inside East Legon on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye dines with East Legon Executive Fitness Club members during his visit to Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mansion. Photo source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The business mogul paid the courtesy visit to present Dr Osei Kwame Despite with a special invitation to his highly-anticipated 40th birthday celebration event at the Black Stars Square on Friday, March 21, 2025.

During his visit to the mansion, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye encountered the members of Despite's exclusive East Legon Executive Fitness Club including former Ghana Black Stars and Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and media personality Fadda Dickson.

In a video shared on Instagram by UTV Ghana, the Bills Micro Credit founder beamed with a smile as he had dinner with the East Legon Executive Fitness Club members and the Executive director of Emy Africa, Daniel Kojo Soboh who accompanied him to see Dr Osei Kwame Despite inside the mansion.

The group engaged in friendly conversations and were seen laughing as they enjoyed the fried rice meal they had purchased from a high-end The Brasserie, Villa Monticello restaurant in Accra.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye was later spotted conversing with Fadda Dickson and Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son Kennedy Asante Osei during a tour of the Despite Automobile Museum.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye giving Dr Osei Kwame Despite his special invitation to his 40th birthday celebration event. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @billysnapx1 and @dr_despite

Source: Instagram

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebrations

In recent weeks, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has grabbed the headlines with his upcoming 40th birthday party which is expected to be attended by prominent African personalities, including Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz and Nigerian superstar Davido.

Other Ghanaian celebrities and bloggers have also been given their special invitations to the exclusive grand celebrations at the Black Stars Square.

Ahead of the event, the businessman has also made several grand preparations for his birthday party. He recently announced the acquisition of an expensive red and black Bugatti Chiron, similar to the car Dr Osei Kwame Despite bought to celebrate his 60th birthday in 2022.

In addition to the new Bugatti, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye also acquired a Gulfstream custom-branded jet as a gift to himself ahead of the birthday celebration. Photos he shared showed the jet had been customised with his initials, RNAQ.

Below is the video of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye dining with the East Legon Executive Fitness Club members:

Reactions to Richard's dinner with the club

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

yesghanaonline commented:

"Eii Sika Y3 Abrantie! May God Bless Us Too 🤲🏾🙏🏾."

sinye655 said:

"This is what we call the table of men."

frank_k_w_asare_ commented:

"He made a good move by getting close to Mr Despite."

mimagifty said:

"Richest men association."

Richard recounts how he made first million

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye recounted how he made his first million dollars at age 27.

The Bills Micro Credit founder shared how he struggled after his schooling and the menial jobs he engaged in.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's success story garnered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

