Grief swept across Ghana after six females, including a six-month-old baby, were reported dead in a devastating house fire at Abuakwa Manhyia in the Ashanti Region

The Ghana National Fire Service said firefighters responded swiftly after a distress call in the early hours of Monday, December 22, but all occupants of one room were found badly charred

Details shared online later identified the victims as members of the same family, including a young mother, her daughter, nieces and a relative who had recently given birth

The identities, photos and more details of the lives of the six females who were killed in a house fire in Abuakwa Manhyia on Monday, December 22, 2025, have emerged online and stirred sorrow among Ghanaians.

A fire outbreak engulfed a seven-bedroom self-contained house in the community, located in the Atwima Nwabiagya constituency in the Ashanti Region, according to a statement released by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

According to the statement, the GNFS were called to the home and responded swiftly to battle the blaze.

Tragically, all the occupants of one room in the house, including a six-month-old baby, were found to have perished.

"The Ghana National Fire Service received a distress call at 0053 hours, and the fire appliance from Nkawie Fire Station was immediately dispatched and arrived at the scene at 0115 hours.

"Despite the swift response, the entire building and its contents were destroyed by the fire. Six (6) badly charred bodies, believed to be members of the same family, were retrieved by firefighters and handed over to the Police at the scene," the statement read, in part.

The GNFS are yet to formally identify the victims, but details about their lives have emerged on social media.

Abuakwa Manhyia fire victims identified

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Gossips24 TV on December 22, 2025, more details about the lives and identities of the deceased were released.

According to Clement Asamoah Yeboah, the occupant of the building that perished in the Abuakwa Manhyia fire was a young mother of one known as Kusiwaa.

Kusiwaa reportedly lived with her daughter, known as Aseda, as well as two nieces also identified as Mavis and Vivian.

Clement also claimed that a few days before the fire, a relative of Kusiwaa who had recently welcomed a baby came to stay with her and also perished in the fire.

Tragically, Kusiwaa and her relative were reportedly scheduled to go baby shopping on Monday, December 22, ahead of a thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 28, when they lost their lives.

