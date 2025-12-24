Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Video of Massive New Church Auditorium John Kumah Reportedly Funded for His Wife Goes Viral

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
3 min read
  • A video capturing the sprawling church building John Kumah reportedly built from scratch for his wife, Apostle Lilian Owusu, has resurfaced after her marriage
  • John Kumah passed away in March 2024, and his widow tied the knot with Samuel Aryeequaye on Friday, December 19, 2025
  • His family has slammed Apostle Owusu for moving on so fast after his death, with his brother calling her ungrateful after his brother's sacrifices towards setting up her ministry

A video showing the majestic church building John Kumah reportedly helped his wife build before his death has resurfaced after her wedding.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Kumah’s widow, Apostle Lilian Owusu, stirred controversy on social media on December 19, 2025, when news emerged that she had gotten married a year and nine months after her husband’s death.

Lilian Owusu married Samuel Aryeequaye at a private wedding ceremony held in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The low-key event was attended by close family members, friends, and church associates as the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries entered a new chapter of her life.

John Kumah’s brother addresses widow’s marriage

After the news of Apostle Lilian Owusu’s marriage to Gideon Aryeequaye went viral, the late MP’s brother spoke out to address the issue.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Koforidua Flowers on December 22, the late MP’s brother slammed the widow for getting remarried so soon after his death.

He said John Kumah was buried late in May 2024 after his death in March, so his widow officially began her widowhood period in June 2024.

Ministries' said culturally, a widow was supposed to mourn for a year, which ended in June 2025.

He argued that there was no way she met her new husband after June and had already decided to tie the knot in December, so he felt suspicious that she started dating at a time she was supposed to be mourning.

John Kumah’s brother also said that the politician met his wife when she had nothing and changed things around for her, encouraging her to further her education and funding the construction of an ultramodern church auditorium for her, located at Weija in Accra, to support her ministry.

Below is the TikTok video of John Kumah’s brother blasting his widow.

Video of Apostle Lilian Owusu’s church surfaces

Amid the controversy over her new marriage, a video showing the majestic church building John Kumah reportedly built for his wife in Weija has surfaced on social media.

The video showed Apostle Lilian Owusu fashionably dressed as she walked around the Disciples of Christ Ministries' Official mega auditorium.

The camera showed the building in its full glory and also took shots of the grand entrance.

According to reports, Apostle Lilian Owusu outdoored the new church building in September 2025 with a mega rally attended by prominent preachers, including Reverend Eastwood Anaba and Reverend Dr Kwadwo Bempah.

Below is the TikTok video showing Apostle Lilian Owusu’s massive church building.

Lilian Kumah, Lilian Aryeequaye, John Kumah, John Kumah's death, John Kumah's widow, Lilian Kumah remarries
John Kumah's widow, Apostle Lilian Owusu, reportedly ties the knot to Samuel Aryeequaye on December 19, 2025. Image credit: @slayedbybb
Source: TikTok

John Kumah’s widow addresses marriage controversy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Lilian Owusu opened up on the controversy surrounding her decision to remarry.

In a video, she and her new husband said they fell in love at first sight and decided to get married, describing the backlash as unimportant to them.

Source: YEN.com.gh

