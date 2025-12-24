A Ghanaian market vendor passionately urged President John Dramani Mahama to extend his presidency

This came even as a recent poll showed majority support for President Mahama despite a recent drop in approval ratings from 73% to 67%

The market woman expressed desperation, stating she would go unclad if the Head of State didn't violate the constitution to remain in office

A Ghanaian market vendor has made a startling and passionate plea to President John Dramani Mahama that has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

During a street interview, the unnamed market woman pleaded with President John Mahama to remain in office for an extended period.

Her commentary comes after the approval rating of the president. In a July 2025 poll, 73% of voters endorsed his handling of the economy.

A new poll by Global InfoAnalytics showed that President John Dramani Mahama’s approval rating dropped from 73% in July 2025 to 67% in September 2025.

President Mahama faces pleas to extend term

Despite the drop, the poll shows two in three voters approve of the performance of the president, including a majority of voters from the Ashanti Region.

The market vendor, while speaking Twi, expressed overwhelming support for the president, dramatically suggesting he should serve 'up to 18 years.'

In her words:

"Na wo ka sɛ wo ntwa so. Ɔnkɔ asɛ 18 years."

She made such a statement, seeking an extended term for President Mahama. She also implied that his continued leadership has become essential for her and many other Ghanaians' livelihoods.

In a hyperbolic statement meant to emphasise her desperation, she added:

"We will go unclad if he doesn't continue."

She questioned why he would ever stop being the president.

"Why should he stop? He is the one who saves us," she said.

Her comments showed how many other citizens and market women might also see the wishful return of the president as their only hope for improvement.

Why Mahama cannot run again in 2028

As of late 2025, John Mahama cannot run for president in 2028 under Ghana's current constitutional framework and his own public declarations.

Having won the 2024 election and assumed office in January 2025, John Mahama is currently serving his second and final term. Because he previously served as president (2012–2017) and is now serving again, he will have exhausted the two terms allowed by law by the end of his current mandate in early 2029.

Also, in August 2025, during a state visit to Singapore, President Mahama explicitly confirmed that he would not contest the 2028 elections.

He argued that being a "non-candidate" for the next election gives him the moral authority to enforce strict fiscal discipline and avoid the typical election-year overspending that often destabilises Ghana's economy.

President John Mahama receives the final report of the Constitutional Review Committee. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Mahama receives constitutional review report

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the final report of the Constitutional Review Committee was presented to President John Mahama.

Among the recommendations, the committee suggested a change to the length of the presidential term.

Mahama welcomed the committee's report and called some of the recommendations revolutionary and radical.

