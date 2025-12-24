The Obuasi District Court has adjourned the case between Samuel Aboagye's family and his widow, Abigail Salami, over a DNA test dispute

A new date for the next hearing into the legal matter has been scheduled for January 2026, with a ruling set to be determined

New developments regarding a possible DNA test for the late Samuel Aboagye's second daughter have also emerged

A new update has emerged from the ongoing legal proceedings between the family of the late Samuel Aboagye and his widow, Abigail Salami, regarding a dispute over a DNA test following their latest court appearance on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, reports emerged that the late Samuel Aboagye's family had dragged the deceased's US-based wife to the Obuasi District Court.

According to Kumasi-based radio station Angel 96.1 FM's court correspondent, the dispute between the late politician's family and wife pertained to a DNA test for the deceased's daughter.

The Angel FM reporter claimed that the issues arose after the government of Ghana requested DNA samples from immediate family members to identify the remains of the politician who died in the tragic August 6 helicopter crash that happened near Obuasi.

Dispute in Samuel Aboagye’s family over DNA

Reports also indicated that Samuel Aboagye's wife repeatedly refused to allow the government to conduct the DNA test and that another relative stood in her child's place instead.

They claimed that the late former Obuasi East NDC Parliamentary candidate's wife, Abigail, had been in an alleged secret romantic relationship with a prominent MP before and after his demise.

The family claimed that the late Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had allegedly expressed raised concerns regarding the paternity of his child with his wife.

She has also been accused of running away from Ghana and returning to the US with her daughter to escape from her late husband's family.

Abigail had also filed a case at the Obuasi District Court, calling on them to block the family's attempt to seek a DNA test.

Court adjourns Samuel Aboagye's DNA test case

According to a report by Gossips24 TV, the Obuasi District Court has adjourned the case between Samuel Aboagye's family and his widow, Abigail, to Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Reports indicated that a DNA test had not yet been conducted on the second daughter of the late Deputy Director General in Charge of Relief and Protocol at NADMO and his widow.

The court is expected to make a final determination on the case later in 2026 when the legal proceedings resume.

Reactions to Samuel Aboagye's court case adjournment

Samuel Aboagye's family dismisses DNA test reports

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Aboagye's family dismissed the DNA test reports that emerged on social media.

The August 6 helicopter crash victim's brother, Nana Dwamena Kwabena Yiakwan II, noted that his family and Abigail had not conducted any DNA test.

The late Samuel Aboagye's elder brother also shared an update on the court case involving the disputing parties.

