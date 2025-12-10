A young Ghanaian lady has made some serious allegations against Priscilla Ofori-Atta, popularly called Odo Broni's mom

The Ghanaian living abroad alleged that she knew the reasons why Odo Broni's mom supported her relationship with the late Daddy Lumba

Some social media users have applauded her for allegedly being unbiased in her presentation on Facebook

A young Ghanaian lady has called out Odo Broni's mother for allegedly allowing her 16-year-old daughter to date the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

She alleged that the late musician's second mother-in-law supported her daughter in destroying Akosua Serwaa's marriage.

Ghanaian lady blasts Odo Broni's mom for allegedly allowing her daughter to stay with the late Daddy Lumba, who was married to Akosua Serwaa. Photo credits: @Kwamearmah and @weheomedia.

Lady alleges Odo Broni's mum is greedy

In a viral video, a young lady living abroad blasted the late Daddy Lumba's second wife for allegedly allowing her teenage daughter to stay with a married man instead of focusing on her studies.

She claimed that Odo Broni's mother, who was comfortably married to her husband, helped her daughter to become a baby mama because of the wealth the late singer had created with his first wife.

The late Daddy Lumba attended an event with his second wife, Odo Broni. Photo credit: @realdaddylumba.

The social media personality expressed her desire to meet Odo Broni's mum to ask what exactly the late singer told her before she agreed for her teenage daughter to stay with him.

The TikTok video is below:

Lady prays for justice for Akosua Serwaa

In the Facebook video, the lady also expressed support and love for the late Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, who is based in Germany.

She claimed that Akosua Serwaa had endured a lot of pain watching her husband allegedly cheat with young girls.

She called on the judges to give a fair verdict in Serwaa's favour, citing the emotional hardship she has allegedly suffered.

The Facebook video is below:

Ghanaians blast Odo Broni's mom

Some social media users have slammed Odo Broni's mom for allegedly agreeing for her teenage daughter to stay with the late Daddy Lumba. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Gloria Wilson commented:

"Very impressive... Well done at young as you are yo speak sense like this... You are a sensible woman with marriageable material."

Deborah Osei Agyemang stated:

"Thank you Sis you said all. Bitter truth."

Josephine Souad Agambire commented:

"Ask again oo it’s just incomprehensible."

Millicent Korkor stated:

"You're very right. It's all out of greed. Odo Broni's mother is like Rita Daniels the mother of Regina Daniels."

Prince K. Sogbakah stated:

"Of all the people who are against odo broni, this girl has the wisest stance and the best argument."

The TikTok video is below:

Lady blasts late Daddy Lumba

In the long video, the lady further alleged that Daddy Lumba would have been arrested in Germany if he had dated young girls there.

She criticised the late musician for allegedly courting young girls and not allowing them to pursue their dream jobs.

She also claimed that Odo Broni was allegedly never happy in the marriage, which is why she was always seen frowning.

The TikTok video is below:

Ola Michael alleges Lumba's body is missing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael alleged that the late Daddy Lumba's body is missing.

The family head of the late musician Kofi Owusu, popularly called Tupac, has scheduled his funeral for December 13, 2025.

Some social media users responded to Ola Michael's post on TikTok.

