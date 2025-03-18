Kweku Smoke was livid after seeing Tilly Akua Nipaa's post dismissing him as a contender for the Artiste of the Year award

The rapper said the media pundit's claims were inaccurate and felt disrespectful to the hard work invested in the year under review

Scores of fans have weighed in on the issues raised by the pundit and counter from the rapper

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke has fired back at aspiring media reporter Tilly Akua Nipa over a post she made on X (formerly Twitter), questioning whether he had a strong enough year to win Artist of the Year.

Tilly Akua Nipaa’s post suggested that while the rapper had an impressive year overall, it wasn’t enough to earn him the prestigious title.

She maintains that the artiste who released multiple albums in the year under review had no hit song to support his bid for the ultimate prize.

Her words were deemed inaccurate and disrespectful by Kweku Smoke who took to social media to express his disappointment.

He emphasised that the hard work and dedication he had poured into his craft could not go to waste.

He passionately defended his impact on the music industry, highlighting the fact that he independently released two full-length, 10-track albums, both of which resonated strongly with fans.

“The funny thing is, I’m not even after your awards,” Kweku Smoke stated, making it clear that external validation wasn’t his main concern. He went on to challenge whether Tilly truly understood what it takes to craft back-to-back successful albums, let alone sustain a loyal fanbase that constantly sings along to every track.

Beyond music, he pointed out the financial struggles independent artists face, stressing that he managed to organize a massive event without any sponsorships or partnerships—a feat that many industry players struggle to achieve.

In closing, the rapper hinted at holding back his emotions, stating: “I’ve got to be quiet because if I disrespect anyone??”—implying that he could have gone even further with his words.

His response has since sparked debate among fans and industry watchers, with many weighing in on whether his reaction was justified or if criticism comes with the headaches of being a public figure.

King Paluta petitions CharterHouse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta had written to Charterhouse demanding an explanation from the voting board for omitting his song from the Most Popular Song of the Year category.

According to King Paluta, his chart-topping Makoma song deserved to be nominated in the category as it was the most popular song released in Ghana in the year under review.

King Paluta and his management also expressed their readiness to engage with the award scheme board for possible consideration of the Makoma song in the categories submitted earlier.

