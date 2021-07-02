Charlize Theron’s Fast & Furious character Cipher might be the next big thing for the franchise, as per Vin Diesel

Variety got word from Vin, stating that Charlize’s character Cipher might be being turned into a whole movie; a script is even in the process

With the Fast & Furious franchise having made the Hobbes and Shaw spin-off film, we are sure a Cipher spin-off will be just as exhilarating

Charlize Theron’s Fast & Furious character Cipher might just be the franchises new niche. When it comes to action-packed power, Charlize is yo’ gurl.

Variety recently reported that Vin Diesel gave word about a possible spin-off movie based on Charlize’s character Cipher, and fans are here for it. Diesel revealed that scrip is apparently already in the works.

Vin Diesel reveals he has tasked the writers room of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise to develop a spin-off film focused on Charlize Theron's Cipher. Image: @charlizeafrica.

The Fast & Furious franchise is known for making captivating movies from nothing, the Hobbes and Shaw spin-off film is a prime example. So, the idea to dive into the character Cipher could be rather exciting.

Charlize made her debut in the Fast & Furious franchise in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, and she clearly impressed the team. There is no denying that when Charlize puts her heart into a role, it is nothing shy of remarkable.

Thuso Mbedu and Charlize Theron kick it back together in the US

Thuso Mbedu has been flying the flag high in the US and now she's hanging out with some serious A-listers. YEN.com.gh reported that Thuso posted snaps of herself chilling with Charlize Theron and the fans were thrilled that they are actually rubbing shoulders. She captioned the post:

"An evening to remember. The screening of #Fast9 hosted by @CharlizeAfrica. Good vibes. Good people. Good outchea project #CTAOP."

Thuso was looking dashing in a red dress and Charlize kept it simple with a white shirt and short black dress. They looked like they were having a good time and the post went viral with over 13 000 likes at the time of writing this report.

