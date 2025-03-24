King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was among several personalities who attended Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration

The Ga Mantse, in a video, was spotted praying for Richard Nii-Armah Quaye during their encounter

The video of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and Richard Nii-Armah Quaye interacting at the birthday celebration event garnered reactions

Founder of Bills Micro Credit, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye celebrated his 40th birthday with a lavish party at the the Black Stars Square on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Many local and international personalities from the entertainment and business world including Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Van Vicker, Richard Mofe-Damijo, John Dumelo, Diamond Platnumz, Toke Makinwa, Joselyn Dumas, Davido, James Gardiner, Stacey Amoateng, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Sarkodie, King Promise, KiDi, Stonebwoy and many others attended the star-studded event.

The Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also graced the special birthday event and received a great reception as he made his grand entrance with members of the Ga Traditional Council.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye approached King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II's table to formally welcome him and his subordinates to his big 40th birthday celebration.

The business mogul, honoured by the Ga Mantse's presence at his event, bowed before the King to receive prayers and blessings to mark his special day.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, who was overwhelmed by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II's gesture expressed his gratitude to him before exchanging pleasantries with the King's associates who were also seated at the same table.

The Bills Micro Credit founder later left the Ga Mantse's table and proceeded to interact with other guests who attended the event.

The high-profile birthday celebration was a memorable event, which saw electrifying musical performances from Sarkodie, E.L, S3fa, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Stonebwoy, Efya and others.

Below is the video of Ga Mantse vibing with Richard Nii-Armah Quaye at his 40th birthday celebration event:

Reactions to Ga Mantse vibing with Richard

The video of the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II vibing with Richard Nii-Armah Quaye at his 40th birthday celebration event garnered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

user8382637939811 commented:

"Ga Mantse is the most handsome chief in Ghana no doubt in my mind ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾."

MSJ said:

"The king is always smiling."

Reggy Tacks commented:

"Ga Mantse's smiles alone got me ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Think and Tell said:

"Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru x Sempe Mantse Nii Adotey Otintor."

FirstLadyMrsBoateng commented:

"I will never be poor 🙏🙏🙏😍."

Maurice Ampaw warns Richard about his party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lawyer Maurice Ampaw warned Richard Nii-Armah Quaye about his massive 40th birthday celebration event at the Black Stars Square.

The popular lawyer chided the business mogul for organising a big attention-grabbing birthday event.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw said Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's decision to organise the big celebration event would not help him later.

