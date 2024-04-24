The full cast of Three's Company: Where are they now?

Three's Company is a TV comedy that aired for 8 seasons on ABC from 15 March 1977 to 18 September 1984. It revolves around the lives of three unmarried housemates, Chrissy Snow, Janet Wood, and Jack Tripper. The three stay platonically in Santa Monica, California, in an apartment belonging to Stanley and Helen Roper. Discover the entire cast of Three's Company and their current whereabouts.

Fell sits against a blue background (L), Joyce at the "Friends with Benefits" premiere (C), and Ritter in Pasadena (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Jemal Countess, Jean-Paul (modified by author)

The initial cast of Three's Company included Suzanne Somers, Joyce DeWitt, and John Ritter; however, after Suzanne departed the show in 1980, her role was replaced twice. The sitcom was so popular that it spawned two spin-offs, The Ropers and Three's a Crowd, which carried on the show's unique themes.

The full cast of Three's Company

Three's Company, a farce, follows the exploits and misadventures of Chrissy Snow, Janet Wood, and Jack Tripper as they navigate their social lives, financial troubles, and frequent misunderstandings. Here's the cast of Three's Company then and now.

John Ritter as Jack Tripper

John Ritter at The CBS Studios during John Ritter Sighting at CBS TV City on 5 January 1978. Photo: Tom Wargacki

Full name: Johnathan Southworth Ritter

Johnathan Southworth Ritter Date of birth: 17 September 1948

17 September 1948 Date of death: 11 September 2003

11 September 2003 Age at the time of death: 54 years old

John Ritter was a film actor from the United States. He is best known for his role as Jack Tripper on Three's Company from 1977 to 1984, for which he won both a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe Award in 1984.

John temporarily reprised the character in the sequel Three's a Crowd, which ran for one season and produced 22 episodes before being cancelled in 1985. He died on 11 September 2003 at the age of 54.

Joyce DeWitt as Janet Wood

Actress Joyce DeWitt attends the "Tab Hunter Confidential" screening at the 2015 Outfest's LGBT Los Angeles Film Festival at Director's Guild Of America on 11 July 2015. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name: Joyce A. DeWitt

Joyce A. DeWitt Date of birth: 23 April 1949

23 April 1949 Age: 75 years old (as of 2024)

Joyce DeWitt is a well-known comedian and actress from the United States. She is most recognised for her portrayal as Janet Wood in the series Three's Company from 1977 to 1984, which she landed after being selected in the program's second pilot.

Joyce also appeared as Janet in a 1979 episode of the offshoot show The Ropers. She was last featured in the 2022 movie Ask Me to Dance. Since then, she has not appeared in any significant television show or movie.

Suzanne Somers as Christmas "Chrissy" Snow

Suzanne Somers visits SiriusXM Studios on 6 January 2020 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name: Suzanne Marie Somers

Suzanne Marie Somers Date of birth: 16 October 1946

16 October 1946 Date of death: 15 October 2023

15 October 2023 Age at the time of death: 77 years old

Suzanne Somers was a renowned entrepreneur, writer, and actress from the United States. She appeared as Chrissy Snow on Three's Company from 1977 to 1981. Suzanne passed away on 15 October 2023, a day before her 78th birthday, at her Palm Springs, California residence.

Norman Fell as Stanley Roper

Norman Fell is standing next to a colourful background. Photo: ABC Photo Archives

Full name: Norman Noah Feld

Norman Noah Feld Date of birth: 24 March 1924

24 March 1924 Date of death: 14 December 1998

14 December 1998 Age at the time of death: 74 years old

Norman Fell was a film and television actor from the United States. He is known for portraying Mr. Roper, the landlord in the comedy series Three's Company and its sequel, The Ropers. Norman died on 14 December 1998 at the age of 74.

Audra Lindley as Helen Roper

Audra Lindley poses for a photo with a blue-knitted shawl on her right shoulder. Photo: ABC Photo Archives

Full name: Audra Marie Lindley

Audra Marie Lindley Date of birth: 24 September 1918

24 September 1918 Date of death: 16 October 1997

16 October 1997 Age at the time of death: 79 years old

Audra Lindley was an actress from the United States best known for playing landlady Helen Roper in the comedy Three's Company and its sequel The Ropers. Audra died at Cedars Sinai Medical Centre on 16 October 1997 as a result of a leukaemia complication. She died at the age of 79.

Richard Kline as Larry Dallas

Richard Kline during Super Comicfest Expo Featuring Three's Company Reunion at Super Comicfest Expo in Secaucus. Photo: Bobby Bank

Full name: Richard Kline

Richard Kline Date of birth: 29 April 1944

29 April 1944 Age: 79 years old (as of April 2024)

Richard Kline is a US-based actor and TV director. He performed Larry Dallas on Three's Company, a sleezy playboy neighbour, used vehicle salesman, and close companion of Jack Tripper, played by John Ritter.

From 1977 to 1984, Kline participated in 110 episodes of Three's Company and repeated his role in the spin-off programmes Three's a Crowd (1985) and The Ropers (1979). He is actively acting, having recently participated in the 2023 film 180 Days and the 2022–2023 television series Around the Sun.

Don Knotts as Ralph Furley

Actor Don Knotts poses during the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium on 2 March 2003. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name: Jesse Donald Knotts

Jesse Donald Knotts Date of birth: 21 July 1924

21 July 1924 Date of death: 24 February 2006

24 February 2006 Age at the time of death: 81 years old

Don Knotts was a well-known American comedian and actor. He starred as Ralph Furley in the hit sitcom Three's Company from 1979 until 1984. Knotts died on 24 February 2006, at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, of pulmonary and respiratory complications of pneumonia caused by lung cancer. Mr Furley passed on at 81 years old.

Ann Wedgeworth as Lana Shields

Ann Wedgeworth attends the 22nd British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) at Old Billingsgate on 1 December 2019. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz

Full name: Elizabeth Ann Wedgeworth

Elizabeth Ann Wedgeworth Date of birth: 21 January 1934

21 January 1934 Date of death: 16 November 2017

16 November 2017 Age at the time of death: 83 years old

Ann Wedgeworth was a character actress from the United States. She was best known for her performance as Lana Shields in the television series Three's Company. Elizabeth died at 83 years old in a nursing home in North Bergen, New Jersey, following a long illness.

Jenilee Harrison as Cindy Snow

Actress Jenilee Harrison attends the 7th Annual Unbridled Eve Derby prelude party at The London West Hollywood on 7 January 2016. Photo: Vincent Sandoval

Full name: Jenilee Harrison

Jenilee Harrison Date of birth: 12 June 1958

12 June 1958 Age: 65 years old (as of April 2024)

Jenilee Harrison is an actress from the United States. She portrayed Cindy Snow, a cousin of and substitute for blonde flatmate Chrissy Snow, in the iconic comedy Three's Company from 1980 to 1982.

She left the entertainment industry in 2002 to focus on her real estate investments, animal care, and automobile racing.

Priscilla Barnes as Terri Alden

Priscilla Barnes during Halloween Extravaganza at the Chiller Theater in Secaucus, N.J. Photo: Bobby Bank

Full name: Priscilla Barnes

Priscilla Barnes Date of birth: 7 December 1954

7 December 1954 Age: 69 years old (as of April 2024)

Priscilla Barnes is an actress from the United States. She is most recognised for her appearance as Terri Alden in the ABC comedy series Three's Company from 1981 to 1984.

Priscilla got married to actor Ted Monte in 2003. They bought their first home in Glendale, California, in 2012. Her latest appearance in the entertainment industry was in the 2022 short movie Un Plan Simple.

Cast of Three's Company guest stars

According to IMDb, there are 97 Three's Company guest members. Some include David Ruprecht, Sondra Currie, Jeffrey Tambor, Taaffe O'Connell, Mina Kolb, Britt Leach and Rod McCary.

Why was Chrissy fired from Three's Company?

She was sacked for requesting to be paid the same as prominent male television personalities. When Three's Company premiered its fifth season towards the end of 1980, Chrissy wanted a salary raise from $30,000 to $150,000 per episode to equal pay and 10% of the program's profits.

Who passed away from Three's Company?

Six Three's Company members have died as of 2024: John Ritter, Suzanne Somers, Norman Fell, Audra Lindley, Don Knotts, and Ann Wedgeworth.

Those alive are Joyce DeWitt, Richard Kline, Jenilee Harrison, and Priscilla Barnes.

What happened to Joyce DeWitt?

DeWitt was apprehended and ticketed for driving while intoxicated on 4 July 2009 in El Segundo, California.

Who are the girls in Three's Company?

The Three's Company series featured six female characters. They include Joyce DeWitt, Suzanne Somers, Audra Lindley, Ann Wedgeworth, Jenilee Harrison, and Priscilla Barnes.

The cast of Three's Company made the show a success. The iconic television comedy show ran for 8 seasons on ABC from 15 March 1977 to 18 September 1984. However, only four members are alive among the ten main characters of the TV show.

