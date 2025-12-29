"Ghana is Experiencing God's Blessing Under Mahama": Rev Owusu-Bempa Claims

Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah has praised President John Mahama for leading Ghana towards economic stability

The popular preacher cited the strong performance of the cedi and a joyful Christmas season as signs of divine favour

He credited the president and vice president's dedication to prayer as key to the country’s recent progress

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has praised President John Dramani Mahama for steering Ghana onto the right path.

Preaching in his church on Sunday, December 29, 2025, the popular Ghanaian pastor stated that Ghana's recent economic stability is clear evidence of God's blessing upon the nation.

Rev Issac Owusu-Bempa praises President Johb Mahama for steering Ghana to the right path.

Rev Owusu-Bempah cited the performance of the Ghanaian cedi against major trading currencies as a significant improvement in the economy.

The Ghanaian preacher also mentioned the relative ease with which Ghanaians are celebrating the Christmas season as a major signal of how well the country is being run.

According to him, unlike this year, many people struggled to celebrate the festive season in previous years under the erstwhile administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"Look at the blessings of God upon Ghana; whether you like it or not, it is a fact that cannot be denied. Look at the cedi's performance against the dollar this Christmas. Ghanaians have really enjoyed this year's Christmas," he said.

The popular man of God claimed that the country is experiencing steady economic progress because President Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang believe in divine guidance and have dedicated themselves to praying for the nation.

"The president and his vice president can pray for over two hours for Ghana. The president believes in divinity, and the way I see it, Ghana is going to get better," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Owusu-Bempah slams Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, Owusu-Bempah has slammed former President Akufo-Addo and the NPP for allegedly deceiving him.

Apostle Owusu-Bempah claimed that the former President and the NPP broke their promises.

According to the renowned preacher, the NPP promised to do certain things for him if he helped them win the 2016 elections.

"Some time ago, we worked for nothing. We worked in vain. We fasted and prayed for nothing. They reneged on all the promises they made to us. Because of this, we had to go home. We needed to put them in a cage, some were pushed into the forest," he said.

"You made a promise to me and failed to keep it. I fulfilled my side of the deal but you reneged on yours, then the God of David will punish. When you labour, you must enjoy its fruits. Some people deceived us in the past. This time around, we are not going to suffer for nothing," he added.

Before the 2024 election, Rev Owusu-Bempah was one of many Ghanaian pastors who prayed for President John Mahama and prophesied victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Touching on his relationship with the NDC after helping them to win the elections, the popular Ghanaian preacher said they had kept their promises to him.

"These people [the current government] are wise. They honour their promises. They are not like the others I know, who even lock you up in addition," he further stated.

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah prophesies about the NPP flagbearer race between Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.

Owusu-Bempah speaks on NPP flagbearer racce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Isaac Owusu-Bempah had dropped a prophecy about the NPP primaries and warned them against repeating the mistakes of 2024.

In a video, he said the party's humiliating 2024 election loss was a sign to move in a new direction and choose a new candidate approved by God.

The NPP presidential primary race, scheduled for January 31, 2026, pits 2024 flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia against former legislator, Kennedy Agyapong.

