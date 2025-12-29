Staunch NDC youth activist and professional teacher Godwin Nutifafa Kristo Kofi has sadly passed away from a short illness

The news of the young activist's untimely passing was announced by his close friends and colleagues online

Godwin Nutifafa Kristo Kofi's demise has evoked sadness among many Ghanaians on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A prominent youth activist of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Nutifafa Kristo Kofi, popularly known as Boyo, passed away on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Popular NDC youth activist Nutifafa Kristo Kofi passes away from a short illness on Saturday, December 27, 2025. Photo source: Fredrick Tengey, Kristo Kofi

Source: Facebook

The young activist from the Ho West constituency, who was also a professional teacher, reportedly passed away after battling an undisclosed illness, which kept him off social media for a while.

The news of Kristo Kofi's demise was confirmed on social media by many of his close friends and members of the NDC Youth wing, including his mentee Fredrick Tengey, who eulogised the deceased with a sorrowful message on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

He recounted the impact the late youth activist had on him in his career and how his demise was a big blow to the ruling political party.

In a lengthy eulogy, he wrote:

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of a cherished colleague and mentor, whose influence profoundly impacted my life. My heart feels heavy, and my spirit is troubled. We have lost not just a team member but a cornerstone, a mentor, and a paternal figure to many of us."

"Mr. Godwin Nutifafa Kofi Kristo Kofi, affectionately known as Boyo or Kristo, played a pivotal role in shaping my existence. He refined my character, broadened my perspective, and had unwavering faith in me, even when I doubted myself."

"His presence had a profound impact on nearly every aspect of my life, and his absence leaves a gaping void. Your passing has left me utterly devastated. I am struggling to come to terms with the loss, wondering how to mend the shattered remnants of my heart."

"I fear you may not have known the profound impact you had on me and the depth of my sorrow. Your steadfast support and unrelenting push to excel were invaluable."

"What pains me most is that we missed connecting during your illness; when I attempted to reach out, you were unavailable, and when you called, I was preoccupied. That missed opportunity haunts me."

"If only we had spoken one last time, perhaps I would have found solace or heard your reassuring words."

"Though it's said that heaven welcomes the virtuous, and I firmly believe you've earned your place, I cling to the hope that we'll reunite and continue our shared endeavours. Until then, may you rest in peace, Chairman Kristo. Your wisdom, guidance, and love will forever resonate within me."

The Facebook post mourning Nutifafa Kofi Kristo's death is below:

Who was Nutifafa Kristo Kofi?

Nutifafa Kristo Kofi was a staunch NDC youth activist and a teacher in the Ho West Constituency of the Volta Region of Ghana.

Known for his activism, he helped his party mobilise many youth from the grassroots communities to become registered members of the ruling party.

Kristo previously served as the NDC's youth organiser and later a branch chairman in his constituency.

Popular NDC Communicator for South Tongu, Nicholas Aklorbortu, passes away in a motor accident on December 5, 2025. Photo source: Nicholas Aklorbortu

Source: Facebook

During his tertiary education, he served as a deputy secretary of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the NDC at the Jasikan College of Education. In 2024, he was the Oti Regional Coordinator for the Young Professionals Forum of the NDC Proforum.

Kristo was also a member of Lawyers in Search of Democracy (LINSOD) president Eric Delanyo Alifo's campaign team during his two previous bids to become a parliamentary candidate for the NDC in their primary elections.

Ghanaians mourn Kristo Kofi's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Besson H Mackenzie commented:

"Very devastating news. Great guy like Kristo Kofi. Rest well, champion."

Ayebi Mawusi said:

"Death, you are heartless and wicked."

James Mawuli wrote:

"Ohh. Rest in peace, senior comrade."

NDC official Nicholas Aklorbortu dies in accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NDC official Nicholas Aklorbortu died in a fatal motor accident with another individual on Friday, December 5, 2025.

The late NDC South Tongu Communications Officer met his untimely demise while travelling home with others after a Farmers' Day celebration event in Ho.

Nicholas Aklorbortu's demise under tragic circumstances triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh