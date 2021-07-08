Young rapper Yaw TOG has reacted to criticisms about his recent comment on UK rapper Stormzy

The Sore rapper has indicated that his statement has been misconstrued by critics

Yaw Tog had stated that he made Stromzy more popular in Ghana after doing a remix with him

Teen rapper Yaw TOG, known in private life as Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has finally responded to criticisms over comments he made about British rapper Stormzy.

Yaw TOG, while speaking in an interview with MzGee on TV3, claimed that he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana because many people did not know him.

"He made me more popular in this market. I made him more popular here too because people didn't know Stormzy in Ghana here," Yaw Tog said.

Yaw Tog has finally reacted to criticisms over his comments about Stormzy Photo source: @yawtog_yt

Source: Instagram

Sore Remix with Stormzy

Yaw TOG's statement was in reference to a remix of his Sore track he did with Stormzy a few months ago.

The remix saw Stormzy, who is of Ghanaian descent, fly to Kumasi where Yaw TOG is based to shoot a video.

The video turned out to be very successful on social media as it clocked one million views on YouTube within one week.

Speaking about the success of the remix and his collaboration with Stormzy, the young rapper said working with the Stormzy was good for him, and that he also make the British rapper popular in Ghana.

Negative reactions

The statement from the rapper about making Stormzy popular has stirred loads of criticisms on social media with some people disagreeing with the young rapper

For many people including broadcaster Sammy Forson, Yaw Tog had goofed with his statement because they felt Stormzy was already known in Ghana.

Yaw Tog replies critics

Amid the criticisms, Yaw TOG posted the contentious part of his interview on Instagram and explained that people are misconstruing his statement

"It's quite unfortunate a very harmless comment I made during a recent interview has been misconstrued by a few for whatever reason but regardless, we move. It's Big Mike on the Remix," he said.

Later, Yaw TOG came live on Instagram and had few minutes chat with his fans to assure them that everything was fine with him.

Eating 'Hausa kooko and koose' with his colleague, Kweku Flick, Yaw TOG shouted "forgetti obiaa' which literally translates as 'forget everybody', an indication to his fans that he does not care.

Yaw TOG VGMA win

The controversy comes after Yaw Tog won the 2021 Best Hip Hop Song at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Interestingly, he won with the hit Sore remix which Stormzy featured on alongside Kwesi Arthur.

The young rapper won ahead of the likes of Medikal, Kofi Jamar, Bosom P-Yung, and others

