Prophet Immanuel Light's old doom prophecy has resurfaced following the attempted arson attack at the Grace Mountain Ministry

In a November 2025 video, the young man of God predicted an impending disaster that would befall a big church in Ghana in 2026

After the church incident, Prophet Immanuel Light's resurfaced doom prophecy has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian netizens

An old doom prophecy from a young Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Immanuel Light, has resurfaced following the attempted arson attack at Alpha Hour founder Pastor Elvis Agyemang's Grace Mountain Ministry auditorium on Monday, February 9, 2026.

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, eyewitness accounts and a video showed a woman allegedly attempting to set the church's auditorium on fire.

The incident occurred during the day when church activities were minimal, a factor that may have prevented a much more devastating outcome.

In the video, which has since gone viral on social media, the suspect was seen moving around the auditorium while sprinkling a flammable substance believed to be kerosene or petrol onto the chairs and other items inside the church.

Moments later, parts of the auditorium were set ablaze, destroying several valuable church properties, and swift action by the church security team proved crucial.

Following her arrest by the security personnel, the female suspect was reportedly handed over to the police for further investigation.

Hours after the near-tragic incident, the police commenced an investigation to establish a motive behind the alleged suspect's actions.

In a public statement, Pastor Elvis Agyemang announced that no one would be allowed into the auditorium for individual prayer sessions until further notice.

He questioned the level of hatred involved in the act, wondering how someone could walk into a place of worship, pretend to be praying, and then pour fuel around with the intention of setting it on fire.

The X post of the attempted arson attack at Grace Mountain church is below:

Prophet Immanuel's prophecy resurfaces after church fire

In a prophecy he shared on November 7, 2025, Prophet Immanuel Light prophesied doom for a particular church in Ghana in 2026.

In the resurfaced video, the preacher claimed to have seen a vision of a fire incident at a church in the country.

Immanuel also claimed that a church would also face a serious attack by some bad individuals from the months leading up to the end of 2025 to 2026.

He said:

"I even saw a church that got burnt here in Ghana. I saw a church that was also attacked in Ghana. I saw this happening from now to 2026."

The TikTok video of Prophet Immanuel Light sharing his 2025 doom prophecy is below:

Prophet Immanuel Light's resurfaced prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Richard Gyasi commented:

"A true prophet of God."

Lisa wrote:

"Lord have mercy."

Annette said:

"Mercy."

Background details of alleged church arsonist surface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the background details of the alleged church arsonist had surfaced on social media on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Information regarding the female suspect's previous ties with Grace Mountain and the potential motive for her alleged crime appeared in a video.

Footage of the suspected arsonist in handcuffs while in police custody also emerged, stirring mixed reactions online, as official investigations continue.

