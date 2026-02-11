“My Marriage Will Never Fail”: Kwatemaa Andoh Responds to Doom Prophecy

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Kwatemaa Andoh has confidently declared that her marriage will never fail in a viral post

Popular Snapchat influencer and entrepreneur Kwatemaa Andoh has responded to a doom prophecy about her marriage following her lavish wedding.

The newlywed bride addressed the issue in a post shared on her social media pages, where she reaffirmed her confidence in her union.

Kwatemaa Andoh rejects prophecy about her marriage

A controversial Ghanaian seer known as “Karma President” recently claimed that Kwatemaa Andoh’s marriage was spiritually doomed to fail.

In an interview with Empress Guda One, the self-styled prophet known for making contentious predictions online, alleged that although Kwatemaa is destined for wealth, she is not destined for a successful marriage. He further asserted that her relationship would not bring her happiness.

However, Kwatemaa Andoh dismissed the claims and expressed unwavering confidence in the success of her marriage.

Kwatemaa Andoh defends her marriage

Taking to Snapchat, the Ghanaian businesswoman stated that she believes her marriage will endure because she comes from a strong family background where long-lasting unions are the norm.

She also warned individuals against using her name for clout, revealing that she is prepared to take legal action if necessary. Kwatemaa stressed that she has chosen to focus on peace rather than negativity.

Kwatemaa Andoh's partner proposed in a beautiful event before their viral wedding. Photo credit: @kwatemaa.

“I’m not here to be rude, just to set the record straight. My parents have been married for 45 years, my senior sister for 15 years, and the second born for eight years. I come from a home where marriage works. I’m confident mine will too,” she wrote.

She added:

"Do you see me talking about people’s issues? This year, unless it’s a fake account, I’m ready to sue anyone who wants to use my name to trend.”

Kwatemaa Andoh flaunts her son

The Snapchat influencer Kwatemaa Andoh, who managed to keep her pregnancy away from the public eye, has finally introduced her baby boy to her social media followers, proudly sharing him for the first time.

Kwartemaa stole the spotlight as she said “I do” in a stylish custom-made white gown, beautifully detailed with delicate flower petals cascading gracefully down the back.

In a touching moment caught on camera, the beaming mum leaned in to give her smartly dressed toddler a sweet peck. The little one looked adorable in a matching white suit, perfectly complementing the joy and elegance of the special day.

