Emmanuel Nana Yaw Appeagyei has been named the 2026 Valedictorian for the College of Humanities at the University of Ghana

He had his basic school education in Goaso, Ahafo region, before furthering his education at Achimota Senior High School

Many Ghanaians have commended and celebrated his inspiring story and remarkable achievement

Emmanuel Nana Yaw Appeagyei was adjudged the best graduating student of the College of Humanities at the University of Ghana's graduation ceremony held on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

The young man graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon, with a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.99.

Before attending Ghana's premier university, Emmanuel Nana Yaw Appeagyei had his secondary education at the Achimota Senior High School. He studied General Arts with Government, History, and Literature-in-English as his electives.

Prior to his education at Achimota SHS, Emmanuel Nana Yaw Appeagyei had his basic education at Bright Star Preparatory School in Goaso, Ahafo Region.

At the University of Ghana, Emmanuel Nana Yaw Appeagyei studied to obtain a Bachelor's degree in Chinese, Linguistics and History. He had a combined major in Chinese and Linguistics.

While in school, he engaged in other activities and took up leadership roles. Emmanuel Nana Yaw Appeagyei served as a Hall President for the Ghana Methodist Student Union, course rep for Chinese courses, among others.

Netizens congratulate UG valedictorian

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by the University of Ghana on Facebook.

