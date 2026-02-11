Acclaimed Ghanaian gospel singer Esther Smith has shed light on what she describes as an exorbitant fee charged by a church for the use of its facilities during her December concert.

In a candid interview with renowned media personality Kobby Kyei, Esther disclosed that the unnamed church demanded GH¢60,000 for a single night’s rental of its auditorium, a sum she finds outrageous given the circumstances.

Esther Smith Claims Church Charged Her GH¢60,000 for December Event

During the interview, which gained traction on various social media platforms, Esther elaborated on the logistical challenges they encountered. She explained that despite paying the hefty sum, the church's available seating was inadequate, compelling her team to hire additional chairs to accommodate concert-goers. “The church charged us GH¢60,000 for using the auditorium. We even had to hire extra chairs because the ones there were not enough. We used the place for just one night. It was far too much for a space we only utilized for a few hours,” she expressed. Esther Smith, a renowned figure in the Ghanaian gospel music scene, emphasized the need for artists to seek fair compensation. She stated that if the same church were to invite her for a performance under different circumstances, she would not hesitate to charge a similarly high fee. “If such a pastor calls me to perform, I will equally charge the same amount. I believe artists should demand what they deserve, especially when ministers come to them for performances,” she asserted. In a poignant moment, Esther recounted her experience with another church organization where she had previously contributed significantly through donations. To her disappointment, when she approached them to rent their auditorium for her concert, they declined her request, citing their policy of only renting to church members. “I remember I used to donate to another church back in the day. Can you believe that when we approached them to rent their auditorium for my show, they told us they don’t rent their premises to non-members? I was genuinely hurt by their refusal,” she shared, reflecting on the stark contrast between her past generosity and the present situation.

