Police have commenced investigations into the attempted arson attack at Grace Mountain Ministry on Monday, February 9, 2026

Footage of the woman who was arrested for allegedly committing the crime at the church premises in Accra has emerged online

Background information about the suspected female arsonist has also surfaced, triggering reactions from social media users

Unseen footage of the woman arrested for the attempted arson attack on Alpha Hour founder Pastor Elvis Agyemang's Grace Mountain Ministry auditorium and her background information have emerged online following the incident on Monday, February 9, 2026.

Unseen footage of the alleged arsonist behind the fire incident at Pastor Elvis Agyamang's church fire and her background emerges. Photo source: Pastor Elvis Agyemang, @songsandproverbs/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, eyewitness accounts and a video showed a woman allegedly attempting to set the church's auditorium on fire.

The incident occurred during the day when church activities were minimal, a factor that may have prevented a much more devastating outcome.

In the video that has since gone viral on social media, the suspect was seen moving around the auditorium while sprinkling a flammable substance believed to be kerosene or petrol on chairs and other items inside the church.

Moments later, parts of the auditorium were set ablaze, destroying several valuable church properties, and swift action by the church security team proved crucial.

Following her arrest by the security personnel, the female suspect was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Hours after the near-tragic incident, the police commenced an investigation to establish a motive behind the alleged suspect's actions.

The X post of the attempted arson attack at Grace Mountain Church is below:

Footage of alleged arsonist in handcuffs emerges

In a video that emerged on TikTok on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the alleged suspect was seen in handcuffs and being escorted by some police officers after she was arrested at the scene of the attempted arson attack.

The woman remained silent while in the custody of the police, while many individuals, believed to be members of the Grace Mountain church, gathered on the streets to watch and slam her for her alleged actions.

The TikTok video of the alleged arsonist in the Alpha Hour church fire incident in handcuffs after her arrest is below:

Background of alleged church arsonist emerges

In a video he shared on his Blakk Empire Media page on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Blakk Rasta claimed to know the real name of the suspect behind the attack at the Alpha Hour church.

However, the radio presenter chose to keep the woman's real identity out of the public space due to the ongoing police investigations into the attempted incident at the church.

According to Blakk Rasta, the suspect, who suffered some burns from the incident, had been a longtime member of the Grace Mountain church and was present at the beginning of its founding.

A female suspect is arrested after an arson attempt at Pastor Elvis Agyemang's church goes viral. Image credit: xghana, Alpha Hour

Source: Twitter

The 3FM presenter claimed that his alleged sources indicate that the woman grew impatient due to not achieving the results she had wanted from being part of the Alpha Hour movement and decided to leave the church.

He alleged that the suspect also had small arguments with people due to not getting a promotion in the church, which got members intervening in the matter.

The woman allegedly quit Grace Mountain Ministry with anger and bitterness a while ago and decided to set the church ablaze after its members multiplied and it gained massive recognition.

The TikTok video of Blakk Rasta sharing background information of the suspected Alpha Hour church arsonist is below:

Reactions to alleged arsonist's arrest and background

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Shopvalem wrote:

"When a pastor becomes excessively rich and members continue to suffer, it leads to this."

Queen Deshina said:

"Me naa, the moment he had the stadium filled up, I instantly knew he would be attacked in many ways. This doesn't shock me one bit."

Akosua Agyeiwaa Ameyaw commented:

"The moment I saw the video on Alpha Hour, I was scared and furious at the same time. I mean, what will come over you to commit such a grave crime."

Elvis Agyemang speaks after attempted arson attack

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pastor Elvis Agyemang spoke after the attempted arson attack at the Grace Mountain Ministry auditorium on Monday, February 9, 2026.

The preacher announced a ban on church members from the affected church building for prayer sessions, and raised concerns about the motive behind the arson attack.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh