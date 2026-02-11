The world marks February 14 as Valentine's Day, a day set apart to celebrate love and people in love with each other

A Ghanaian lady indicated the minimum amount of money men should budget to celebrate their partners on Val's Day

The young lady's comment got several reactions on social media, with some people disagreeing with her opinion

A Ghanaian lady has shared the amount of money she thinks men should budget to spend on the ladies during Valentine's Day.

The lady said that men in the university and those working should not have the same budget since one group is earning income.

A young Ghanaian lady states how much men should budget for Valentine's Day.

In a video on X, the lady indicated that men who are working should budget a minimum of GH₵5,000. She added that those in school could also budget GH₵1000.

She added that any man who budgets below the stated amount must make sure he has good vibes.

The money they have budgeted is to be spent on their female partners on Valentine's Day.

"At least budget GH₵5000. For those in the University, they should budget GH₵1,000. If your budget is GH₵500, then you must have some vibe."

Netizens react to proposed Valentine's budget

@thebiggcrimson said:

"What’s the woman’s Vals day budget? I’m not obligated to celebrate Valentine’s Day. If I love you I would be proving it to you every other day except for that specific Val's day cause at this point it even annoys ah. I don’t owe any woman on this planet anything on Val’s day you just want to show off to friends and nothing more. African some women are so shameless they are taking this Val’s day soo serious without even knowing the truth about this valentines day thing."

@RedHatPentester wrote:

"Most of these girls are not looking for love; they want a lifestyle their parents can’t afford to give them. They are on survival mode. Kwasiasem saaa. What are you giving him on Val’s day too. 5000 cedis because who the hell are you?"

@juxtaustin01 said:

"She's right. The bare minimum is 1000."

@nhyira_premium wrote:

"Budget for Valentine day? Ah what at all is this society turning into? Now this has become a concern so much that people need a budget? And you have to also celebrate birthday, Christmas, Easter, Salah and others? This generation is just cooked."

@photor003 said:

"You only listen to modern women out of courtesy, not with any expectation of reason. Listening to a woman is just a social obligation not intellectual engagement; you acknowledge their right to speak and not the value of what's said. There's none."

@itsvcagain wrote:

"If a woman likes you even if you gift her tea bread, she’d be happy. Point is you don’t need to try too hard to impress a girl that really likes you. If you have to do all that to impress a girl, you’re a dog."

Source: YEN.com.gh