"We're Coming for Your Seat": NDC Deputy General Secretary Tells Annor-Dompreh

The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has threatened to take the Nsawam Adoagyiri parliamentary seat from Frank Annor-Dompreh, the sitting Member of Parliament.

Speaking to UTV on Friday, December 13, 2025, he stated that the NDC is currently working on securing victory in the upcoming parliamentary election rerun in Kpandai.

NDC Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, threatens to reclaim the Nsawam Adoagyiri seat from NPP's Frank Annor-Dompreh. Photo credit: Foyo M Gbande & Frank Annor-Dompreh/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He mentioned that once the Kpandai election rerun is concluded, the party will focus its attention on claiming the Nsawam Adoagyiri parliamentary seat.

According to Mustapha Gbande, the NDC won the Nsawam Adoagyiri parliamentary election, but Annor-Dompreh, who is currently the Minority Chief Whip, was illegitimately declared the winner.

"After Kpandai, we will focus on Annor-Dompreh's seat because we believe the NPP stole some of the seats we won, and that's why we are in court. Nsawam Adoagyiri is part of this. We all saw what he [Annor-Dompreh] did on television," he said.

"I was there, but the machinations took place after I had left. He caused chaos to destroy the elections. So after Kpandai, we are going for Nsawam Adoagyiri and every other parliamentary seat they stole," he added.

The NDC's Deputy General Secretary made these comments in response to the Minority in Parliament's disruption of business on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

The Minority, led by Annor-Dompreh, protested Parliament's declaration of the Kpandai seat vacant following the Tamale High Court's order for a rerun of the 2024 elections in the constituency.

Controversy about Kpandai parliamentary election

During the 2024 general elections, the NPP's Matthew Nyindam was declared the winner of the parliamentary contest.

However, the NDC candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, who was the incumbent MP, challenged the results at the Tamale High Court.

In his petition to the court, Daniel Wakpal argued that the election was fraught with irregularities.

He cited inconsistencies in the pink sheets, particularly Form 8A from 41 out of 152 polling stations, and asked the court to nullify the election and order a rerun.

The Tamale High Court, after months of litigation, upheld the petition and ordered a rerun of the entire election in Kpandai.

Dissatisfied with this, Matthew Nyindam filed for a review of the ruling at the Supreme Court.

He also filed for a stay of execution of the Tamale High Court’s order for a rerun of the 2024 Kpandai parliamentary elections.

None of the cases filed by the embattled politician has, however, been heard.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has announced that it will hold the Kpandai election rerun on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, in line with the court orders.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Vice President, speaks on the Kpandai election rerun. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Bawumia speaks on Kpandai election rerun

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, had voiced his disappointment over Parliament's decision to declare the Kpandai parliamentary seat vacant.

He criticised the NDC for allegedly undermining Ghana's democratic institutions.

Dr. Bawumia also called for a halt to the election rerun, urging that legal processes be fully adjudicated before any further actions are taken.

