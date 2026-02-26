Prime Boy, a close friend of the late Nigerian artist, Mobad, has staged a protest with some fans as they claimed the singer is yet to be buried three years after his death

The musician died on September 12, 2023, reportedly under mysterious circumstances, bringing sadness to the hearts of his fans and raising concerns about his cause of death

The recent demonstration by the friends and fans of the award-winning artist has triggered massive reactions on social media, as users have shared mixed reactions

The late Nigerian singer, Mobad’s close friend, Prime Boy, alongside some fans, has hit the streets of Nigeria to stage a massive protest over the artist's delayed burial.

Speaking in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prime Boy emphatically stated that his friend has not been buried for three years since he passed away, and the demonstration is to demand justice for him.

According to him, Mobad remained in the mortuary while his family went about enjoying their lives. He claimed some loved ones came together and donated an undisclosed amount of money for the singer's burial, but his family allegedly spent the money on themselves.

He further demanded justice for the singer, calling on his family and the government of Nigeria to take the right step to ensure the right thing is done.

“Please, you people should do the right thing,” he said.

Watch the TikTok video of Mobad’s friend, Prime Boy, and fans protesting:

The death of Nigerian singer Mobad

On September 12, 2023, the Nigerian music industry, as well as the fans of Mobad worldwide, were thrown into a state of mourning after news broke that the singer had passed away. He died at age 27, leaving behind his wife and son.

Wunni, the singer's wife, opened up on an Instagram post on what led to his death, detailing how he struggled before he kicked the bucket.

"He struggled till death, too many pains, threatening, he has always lived with fear, continuous fights everywhere he goes too, he has never been happy for a whole day,” she said.

She further debunked reports of him battling mental issues. Saying;

"He was called a junkie, a mad person with mental issues, so that the public would have another view about him. He's dead; at least you all won, take your trophy. Y'all made me a widow at 24 years.”

The father of Mobad also broke his silence, alleging that the singer did not die a natural death.

Watch the Instagram video of Mobad's dad speaking about his death:

Reactions to Prime Boy’s protest

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the protest by Prime Boy to seek Justice for Mobad.

Abena wrote:

“Oh, Nigerian is too much. How can a young boy die in three years now, and you have not buried him? It’s too bad my favourite guy paa ohh.”

Goddess Kika wrote:

“Hmm, his death really broke my heart.”

Dwomoh wrote:

“But they said his father buried him on some piece of land Mohbad himself bought for him.”

Adwoa Tella wrote:

“But I heard that he had been buried long ago, so they were lying because I even saw a video about him lying in state. Justice for Mobad.”

Black Sheriff pays tribute to Mobad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian award-winning artist Black Sherif, in an Instagram Live session, paid tribute to Mohbad.

He joined the growing call for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death.

Black Sherif's tribute sparked massive reactions on social media as users shared condolence messages.

