Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is being romantically linked with British model and influencer Lily Rowland.

The teenager's love life is once again in the spotlight, with his social media activity under close scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Rowland has been spotted at Barcelona's home stadium following the team, fuelling more speculation that the two may be getting close.

Yamal's love life in the spotlight again

Yamal attracted plenty of headlines courtesy of his previous relationship with Nicki Nicole, with the teenager having confirmed at the end of last year the couple had parted ways. The 18-year-old is now being romantically linked with Rowland, a London-born model and influencer.

As per ABC, reporter Anna Gurguí has analysed the situation on the podcast 'En todas las salsas' and revealed a few clues that she feels suggest a potential relationship between the two.

She said: "Lamine Yamal, like all footballers, doesn't follow the girls he likes. But I've seen some likes and 'thumbs up' from Lamine Yamal on Lily Rowland's posts, and I thought, 'Wow, that's strange. I've noticed that Lily also likes Lamine Yamal's posts." Gurgui's detective work has also revealed that Rowland's social media activity towards Yamal's ex Nicole has changed. She revealed: "Just a month ago, Lily stopped liking her posts. People are speculating in the comments on her posts that she might be involved with him. Lately, her photos have been of her at Barça's stadium or at matches, wearing the team's jersey. Keep an eye on her because it's a relationship similar to the one he had with Nicki Nicole. It's not confirmed, but the clues are intriguing."

Who is Lily Rowland?

Rowland is a British-born model and influencer who has worked with brands such as Casablanca, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior, and Armani Beauty. She has a huge social media following, having amassed over four million followers across Instagram and TikTok, and shares content focused on beauty, makeup, fashion, and lifestyle.

The influencer can be seen regularly sporting Barcelona shirts on her Instagram profile and has spoken about her journey so far in an interview with Wonderland magazine.

"I’ve always loved art and being creative. I started to experiment with make-up looks online as well, recreating more ‘out there’ looks (think Avatar). I was naturally good at makeup because of my interest in painting and art and before I knew it I had started to develop a following on TikTok," she said.

"As my audience started to grow, brands and agencies began to reach out with small deals, and this progressed from gift products for promotion and later to paid deals. The pressure was on to ‘get a job’ so I took the plunge and starting working on my social media full-time and things just continued to grow from there."

