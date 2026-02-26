The extended family of the late music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, aka Daddy Lumba want to remove Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu as family head

The family gathered at Parkoso, in the Ashanti Region, to discuss the Abusuapanin's actions and subsequent removal

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

The extended family of the late highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularl, called Daddy Lumba, discussed the removal of the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, also known as Abusuapanin Tupac, over his conduct before, during and after the musician's burial.

Daddy Lumba's extended family held a meeting at his hometown in Parkoso, in the Ashanti Region, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, to discuss Abusuapanin's removal.

A female family member gave some reasons they want the Abusuapanin removed. The elderly women, who traditionally are the ones to appoint the family head, demanded his immediate removal.

However, after the family held discussions, they agreed to give him a two-week ultimatum to appear before the family to answer questions on Daddy Lumba's funeral and burial.

In a video on X, a female family member mentioned some of the accusations levelled against Abusuapanin Tupac.

"He has disgraced us. Recently, he insulted the entire family on social media. He told us how poor we are. However, if the Abusuapanin has money, we expect him to support family members who are struggling financially. He has brought separations instead of unity to the family. He has committed several offences. Since he became Abusuapanin, he has never come to give our ancestors a drink. Is this a good Abusuapanin? We thought he would emulate his brother, whom he succeeded, but that has not been the case."

Netizens react to Abusuapanin Tupac's removal

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@big_Pin_Charger said:

"No be small impeachment hearing wey dey go on for here. Tupac go make hot rough."

@KwabenaGyam_ wrote:

"They should have removed him at the height of his nonsense… afei na moahu sɛ ɔyɛ animguasefoɔ?"

@Techie_Metax said:

"At this point, unity, transparency, and respect for tradition are key. His music built bridges; hopefully, his family can do the same. 🕊️🎶."

@_kelvinfcb wrote:

"Sad situation all round. This should’ve been about unity and honouring Charles Kwadwo Fosu, not family issues after his burial. Hopefully, they resolve it calmly and do what’s best for the family and his legacy."

@Dereal_ZAMI said:

"And that had to be recorded and shared online? Something is wrong with them."

@AChelsea4ever wrote:

"Lumba never lied about his family smh everyone's family got its own issues, but Lumba's own is the worst of us all smh."

@realuche96 said:

"This DL family is a disgrace to humanity. There is no atom of respect for the great legend. Tufiakwa!!"

@AirtimeStudioss wrote:

"Why does the family pay him every month? Abusuapanin should leave the seat for them after all he chop the funeral money finish 😂😂😂😂."

@Togbe_Edem said:

"Safe to say this family loves drama and being public with their private issues."

@mr_kwabla wrote:

"This meeting was supposed to be a moment of unity, but it turned into the opposite. It makes you realise that belonging to a supportive, healthy family is a true blessing, and if you don't have that, these gatherings are just painful."

@leayivor said:

"Resting in peace is now a luxury."

Paakoso chief demands Daddy Lumba’s body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the paramount chief of Paakoso requested that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu release Daddy Lumba's body.

A spokesperson representing the traditional leader explained that Daddy Lumba's body must be released in anticipation of the final funeral rites that are scheduled for March 2026.

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late musician, was spotted at the chief's home with Papa Shee and some close relatives.

