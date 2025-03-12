Ralph St. Williams trended over his decision to call out Stephen Amoah regarding happenings in his constituency

He posted a video on Facebook as proof that he was indeed at Nhyiaeso Constituency to get first-hand information on challenges confronting the constituents

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have shared their views on the action of Ralph St. Williams

Outspoken activist Ralph St. Williams grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons during the 2025 Budget presentation that was held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

This comes after he confronted the former Deputy Finance Minister and the current Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti Region at the forecourt of Parliament House.

The outspoken activist was heard telling the NPP MP that he recently visited his constituency and was appalled by the poor road network and lack of street lights.

He then urged Stephen Amoah to keep quiet on issues about the 2025 budget statement if he has no meaningful input to make

The action by Ralph was seen by some as an attention seeking move, with many opining that the #FixTheCountry member never visited Nhyiaeso constituency as he made believed.

However, a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Ralph captures the moment the young man was seen standing in the middle of the road and was heard saying that was the constituency of Stephen Amoah.

In the video, Ralph admitted that although parliamentarians are not responsible for road infrastructure, they play a crucial role in ensuring that roads constructed in the constituencies are the best, something Stephen Amoah failed to do, judging from the nature of the roads.

"As a member of Parliament, it is not your mandated work to be constructing roads, but at the end of the day, because it is within your constituency and the budget allocated for this would have gone through Parliamentary approval, you are part of this. As a constituency representative, you are supposed to be supervising some of these works when you come to the constituency."

Eager to prove he was not making anything up, Ralph engaged some road users, as many of them lamented that the roads were not poorly constructed.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Ralph claiming to be in Nhyiaeso Constituency had raked in over 300 likes and 75 comments.

Watch the video here:

Reactions to Ralph's visit to Nyiaeso

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared opinions, with many disagreeing with Ralph on the issue.

MrRich commented:

"Those who are driving have their complaints sometimes. Please let us put our selfish interests aside and tell the truth."

Beatrice Sika Tsegah stated:

"Was he not the same person who told us they would pass the E levy? There was not anything we could do about it."

LION added;

"So don’t u have any work to do other than to work for the NDC."

Awudu stated:

"Please enter the Volta region and go to Ho-west and see something for me 20yrs of the Mp there but nothing better has been done."

MR. PADDY GH replied:

"I don't know the reason why this Raph guy hasn't contested for the parliamentary seats."

Ralph arrested for confronting Stephen Amoah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Ralph St. Williams was reportedly been arrested for engaging in a confrontation with Stephen Amoah.

Hours after the incident and the budget reading, Ralph St. Williams was apprehended by the police.

He alleged that Stephen Amoah caused his arrest because of the harmless questions he asked. He described the arrest as unfair.

