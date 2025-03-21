A former Queenmother of Dormaa, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah has addressed Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's shooting incident.

In a video, she sympathised with Kofi and his wife, over the unfortunate incident which has left him in pain since December 2024.

Nana Akosua who is the flagbearer of the Convention People's Party (CPP) stated that Kofi's tragic accident has left her heartbroken.

She indicated that she could not eat for days after learning about the incident and watching videos on the internet. She acknowledged that Kofi, like any other person, deserves good healthcare in these trying times.

Nana Akosua addresses Dormaahene's long silence

During her media engagement, the CPP flagbearer addressed issues regarding Dormaahene's role in the incident.

She explained why Osaagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II had been silent on the matter for so long.

According to her, there are structures in place to address issues when it comes to every kingdom, including Dormaa.

She noted that the Dormaahene was never going to be the first point of contact in Kofi's situation since other subchiefs can handle the case, before the Dormaahene steps in should matters go overboard.

In Kofi's case, she explained that the Dormaahene assigned a subchief to handle the matter, however, he passed away shortly after the task was given to him.

