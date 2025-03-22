Football fans during the match between Ghana and Chad were grabbed by the dressing of Tahir Gardia

The Chad coach has been trending after the 5-0 defeat to the Black Stars of Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday

Chad have lost all their matches in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers while the Black Stars sit top of Group I

Chad coach Tahir Gardia has been trending since their game against the Black Stars of Ghana in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Chadian trainer suffered a humiliating defeat to the Black Stars after his side conceded five goals at the Accra Sports Stadium without any response.

Chad are rooted bottom of Group I and are yet to pick a point in five games in the World Cup qualifiers.

However, it was not their performance that caught the attention of many but the dressing of their manager, coach Gardia.

After the game, fans took to social media to react to the manager's attire.

What the fans posted about coach Gardia:

@ApawuAlhassan posted:

The Chad coach dressing dier 10/10

@donsummerone added:

Chad Coach no hia nframa. wasa dr33d

@shadrack193 tweeted:

Who did this to Chad Coach

@Benkobie added:

FT : GHA (5) V CHAD (0). So the CHAD coach, is he an old man or what? What kind of outfit is this? His DRESS and CAP clearly depict CHAD'S play and performance.

@IamEthelGillies tweeted:

Chad Coach in awe during the end of the first half of the WC qualifiers match.

@post_nobill added:

Chad demma coach dress like Santo

@lewapost wrote:

Look at the chad coach

Otto Addo excited with big win

Meanwhile, Black Stars coach Otto Addo expressed excitement after the big win but remains cautious ahead of the match against Madagascar.

He said, as quoted by the Ghana FA website:

"Yes, sure. I think it's always easier if you're on top and then playing. If they want to be on top, they have to beat us first. So it's much, much more relaxed for us. But like I said, we want to stay there. This game is going to be a six-point game because they are our direct opponents at the moment. We will try to do everything to beat them and to stay on top.

"You're absolutely right. It's a little bit worrying because also we have to travel. Madagascar is already in Morocco and now they're playing in Morocco again, so for them it's much easier. But to be fair, also their game on Wednesday I think was very tough for them because some of their players played on Sunday and then played on Wednesday. I don't know who's keeping the schedule, but to be honest, also in the past, sometimes I really don't understand why, for example, we can't play on Tuesday."

Kudus switches jersey number

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has officially to dropped the number 10 jersey of the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against Chad in Accra.

The West Ham United star used the jersey in Ghana's AFCON qualifying games against Sudan, Angola and Niger.

The jersey, which was previously worn by captain Andre Ayew, became vacant after Otto Addo refused to invited the Le Havre star for the AFCON qualifying games.

