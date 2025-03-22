The beautiful decor put together for the 40th birthday celebration of Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye has many Ghanaians talking

Four colour-coded sections at the Black Star Square would house various celebrities of diverse calibre

The videos have taken over social media, leaving many Ghanaians awestruck

Famous Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye celebrated his 40th birthday at the Black Stars Square on March 22, 2025, and videos of the plush decor have taken over social media.

Videos from the birthday celebration of Richard Quaye's 40th birthday. Image Credit: @menscook and @richardniiarmahquaye

Richard Quaye's birthday celebration

Videos of the plush decor of Mr Quaye's 40th birthday celebration held at the Black Star Square have gone viral and left many Ghanaians in awe.

The videos posted by Menscook, a catering service business made up of only men, showed the various sections that would house guests at the event.

There were four colour-coded sections at the event. There was the red wing, gold wing, and aqua wing.

The aqua wing would house actors, musicians, and other prominent celebrities. The brown section would house the family and friends of the Quick Angels founder, Mr Quaye.

Also, the gold wing would house business moguls and other VVIPs such as Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong and members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club who were all invited.

The red wing would house media personalities and social media influencers who received their branded PR packages and invites from Mr Quaye's team.

The event also had a red carpet that was designed with red flowers and beautiful picture-taking spots where guests could have their videos and pictures taken,

The main event area

Tables at the event

Reactions to Richard Quaye's birthday event

Many people in the comment section noted that they had charged their devices to follow updates on Richard Quaye's 40th birthday party without any interruptions.

Others also talked about the beautiful decor and talked about how wealthy the Quick Angels' founder was.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the videos of the beautiful decor at Mr Quaye's 40 birthday party:

achiaa8518 said:

"Battery fully charged... Internet bundle 10TB...We are readyyyyyyyyyyyyyy."

fashionvault___ said:

"Birthday mu Wedding Anniversary 😂."

vonzelle_collections said:

"I’m sleeping here tonight .. No slacking 😂."

affordable_kitchen_wares said:

"Rebuke poverty from your life today 🙌 Choi!!!"

awuraabenaadepa3 said:

"Nobody has ever done this in Ghana. Man, God bless you for putting Ghana on the map 🎊."

real_enah said:

"Please leave some of the food for me next week is my birthday I beg and fanta😂😂😂."

The red wing

The brown wing

The gold and black wing

The red carpet

The plush decor

Bills Micro Credit distances itself from RNAQ

YEN.com.gh reported Bills Micro Credit officially clarified that the recent extravagant spending by its founder, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, was purely personal and not tied to the company.

As Mr Quaye prepared to celebrate his 40th birthday on March 21, 2025, at the Black Star Square, reports surfaced about his star-studded celebration, including the purchase of a private jet and a Bugatti as gifts to himself.

The lavish spending sparked public debate, prompting the company to issue a statement emphasising that Bills Micro Credit was not funding or associated with its founder’s luxurious lifestyle.

