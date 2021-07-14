Pictures of a beautiful East Legon mansion going for $1.7 million on sale and $6,500 for rent have surfaced on social media

The picture tour taken in and around the beautiful abode displayed the facilities in 10 stunning images

East Legon has become known for the luxurious houses and mansions that only the wealthy are able to afford

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A beautiful mansion located at East Legon in Accra with amazing facilities is reported to be going for sale at $1.7 million or a monthly rent of $6,500 which are GHc 10 million and GHc 38k respectively.

Pictures that were shared on the Instagram handle of Cameo Homes show that the house with high ceilings has three boys quarters and a large swimming pool.

Other great facilities include a world-class kitchen and an enormous compound, all of which were beautifully depicted in the stunning images displayed.

See the 10 pictures through the swipe below:

East Legon, a town in the Accra Metropolitan district, a district of the Greater Accra Region, has become synonymous with luxurious houses and mansions above the paygrade of the average Ghanaian including some celebrities.

A few months ago, popular Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye moved out of her East Legon house to a new place.

The actress disclosed the relocation in new posts on social media in which she announced that she was renting out the East Legon house.

7-bedroom East Legon house going for GHc 38.5k a month Credit: @cameo1_homes

Source: Instagram

Over the years, the government of Ghana under different heads of state as well as some institutions have been constructing affordable homes for Ghanaians.

However, thousands of such housing units are at different stages of completion in Ghana with the aim to offset the housing deficit in the country.

YEN.com.gh earlier published a report looking at the top eight massive affordable housing projects in Ghana with their prices, budgets, capacities and more.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh