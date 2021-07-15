The news about the expenditure was made by Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum in Parliament

He stated that the decision was made to help students who are part of the 'Free SHS' policy

The news has generated controversy online with many sharing their thoughts

Ghanaians are expressing their anger over news that the government spent GH₵68.5 million to buy past questions for final year SHS students.

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the revelation was made by Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education whilst speaking on the floor of parliament.

He stated that the government spent GH₵33.6m to buy 568,755 Pasco in 2020, a total of 446,954 similar materials were also bought in 2021.

In a series of posts online, Ghanaians expressed worry about the expenditure with one suggesting that the government cancel the Free SHS scheme.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments. Find them below.

Sergio suggests that Free SHS should be cancelled: "Government dey come spend 34.8 million cedis on WASSCE Pasco Face with tears of joy. This Free SHS ankasa dem for cancel am"

Asare Benjamin thinks the decision makes the government a joke: "Aswear this government is a complete joke? How can you buy WASSCE PASCO for final year students. Akuffo Addo paaa. No wonder the president was insulted by some final year student after their exams"

Ceyram thinks Ghanaians are getting what they voted for: "34.8M Cedis for WASSCE past questions. Why am i not surprised? Afterall this is what we voted for."

Bridget Otoo had a question for the government: "Has government always bn involved in purchasing past questions for students or it’s just free SHS time?

I completed secondary school in 2002 and I don’t remember getting any past paper from the school authorities. Any help on the TL?"

Greatman can't believe it: "Them dey take ¢34.8million buy pasco give wassce candidates? Loudly crying face NPP government, wow!"

More information about the issue

The Minister stated that the decision to purchase the past questions and answers was part of interventions to help the candidates who are beneficiaries of the Free SHS program prepare for the 20/21 WASSCE.

He added that GH₵33.6m was used to buy 568,755 Pasco in 2020, a total of 446,954 similar materials were also bought in 2021.

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the minister revealed that the materials were gotten from Messrs Kingdom Books and Stationery at a unit price of GH₵59 in 2020 and GH78 in 2021.

He added that the purchase of these handouts for final year students was funded by the free SHS account.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has been invited to serve on the United Nations Advisory Group for Mission 4.7.

Mission 4.7 is a new global initiative designed to put into practice the bold vision articulated by the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) on education and target 4.7.

It will be led by two Patrons: Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the UN and Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO.

