Ajagurajah Clears the Air: Abu Trica Never Funded His Church, Refused Help Over Cybertruck

by  Blessed Antwi
  • Ajagurajah has shared the painful encounter he had with the arrested Abu Trica when he reached out for support for his church projects
  • He shared the reason Abu Trica could not assist him at the time, explaining that his Cybertruck had just arrived in Ghana and he was still in the process of clearing it from the harbour
  • Ajagurajah reacted to the circulating claims that Abu Trica has ever financially supported his movement

Over the past few months, there has been much speculation on social media surrounding Ajagurajah and Abu Trica's relationship.

Abu Trica, Ghana, Ajagurajah, Kumi Frederick, FBI, Cybertruck
Ajagurajah shares the truth behind church funding involving Abu Trica. Image credit: Ajagurajah12 (TikTok), abu.trica.9 (Instagram)
Source: Instagram

After the arrest of Abu Trica, Ajagurajah has come forward to publicly deny the assumption that Abu Trica funded his movement.

Frederick Kumi, aka Abu Trica, was arrested on December 11, 2025, in Ghana after being indicted by United States authorities for his alleged involvement in a multi-million-dollar romance scam scheme.

In a statement released by Ajagurajah, he explained that not a cedi has ever come from Abu Trica, despite the perceptions of members of society.

Ajagurajah recalled painful encounter with Abu Trica

Ajagurajah spoke about this when he needed help financially for an offering he was to make for the church. The money he needed was to help purchase buses to help facilitate church activities.

So he decided to call Abu Trica for assistance, since he believed Abu Trica would be able to assist him.

Ajagurajah explained that when he called Abu Trica regarding this matter, he was very disappointed by the response he received from Abu Trica.

Abu Trica told Ajagurajah that he could not help with this request at that time because his Cybertruck had just arrived in Ghana, and he had to pay to clear it from the port.

Ajagurajah explained that Abu Trica also apologised for not being able to assist him at this time and explained that, because of the money involved in clearing the Cybertruck, he was not able to support.

Furthermore, Ajagurajah said Abu Trica made it clear to him that he could not assist him financially in any manner, including even а single cedi.

Ajagurajah went on to say that, despite the fact that Abu Trica did not offer his assistance, there were others who stepped up and helped fund the church through financial donations.

Ajagurajah debunked claims of Abu Trica funding

When asked about various theories, Ajagurajah categorically denied that Abu Trica was either sponsoring him or was financially supporting the Movement.

He stated categorically that Abu Trica has never given him a cedi and further shared that the story being told on the internet about him is not true and is misleading.

He emphasised, to everyone that the Ajagurajah Movement is sustained by the goodwill and the financial support of the people interested in it, not by the financial support of any one person.

Watch the video of Ajagurajah on X below:

Ajagurajah stated that he wants to clear this up, clarify and end the rumour and confusion that exists, and establish the truth.

Abu Trica, Ghana, Swedru, Accra, Frederick Kumi, mansion
New video shows Abu Trica’s ₵48,205,361 mansion interior and exterior. Image credit: Abu Trica & Political Hazard.
Source: Facebook

Abu Trica's multi-million-dollar mansion surfaced online

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica was arrested in a coordinated cybercrime operation and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

A video of his Swedru mansion surfaced online, showing both the exterior and interior of the property.

The mansion is estimated to be worth $4.2 million, featuring luxurious interiors, imported furniture, and a modern, expansive compound.

Source: YEN.com.gh

