Inside the Life of a 42-Year-Old Mother Raising 20 Children, Video Touches Hearts
People

Inside the Life of a 42-Year-Old Mother Raising 20 Children, Video Touches Hearts

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • A 42-year-old woman has captured attention after sharing her daily struggles raising 20 children
  • Left alone to care for all 20 kids, she appealed to Ghanaians for financial support as her income barely covers basic needs
  • Netizens flooded the comment section, with many expressing sympathy, while others wondered at what age she began having children

A 42-year-old mother of 20 children has drawn public attention after appealing to Ghanaians for financial support, describing the immense responsibility of caring for her large family.

Ghana, Education, motherhood, single motherhood, interview, husband, kids, emotional story, young lady with 20 kids
A 42-Year-Old Mother of 20 Children Shares Her Daily Struggles Catering for the Kids. Image Credit: Getty images
Source: Getty Images

Faustina Nti Kyeremah explained that she had the children with two husbands, both of whom have passed away, leaving her fully responsible for their care.

She shared that her daily income is barely enough to provide for basic needs such as food and education.

Despite the challenges, she continues to care for her children while hoping for community support to ease her burden.

Mother describes overwhelming daily responsibilities

In an interview with the YouTube channel Crime Check released on December 16, 2025, Faustina explained that she survives by selling porridge, but her income is insufficient to meet her children’s basic needs, including food and education.

She added that one of her sons, who has completed Junior High School, received admission into Accra Academy, but she is unable to afford transportation for him to and from school, even though tuition is free.

Faustina described her life as a daily struggle to make ends meet and made a heartfelt appeal to the public:

"Please, I need your help to take care of the children. Looking after them is not easy. When they are going to school, I sometimes can’t afford their transport."
"I am begging for your help. If you help me, you help the kids," she added.

Watch the YouTube video below.

Netizens react to mother of 20's heartfelt story

YEN.com.gh compiled several thoughtful reactions from social media users responding to Faustina’s story:

@KSnetne shared:

"This is heartbreaking. No mother should be left alone to carry such a heavy burden. Beyond public support, this highlights the urgent need for sustained social welfare intervention, education support, and family planning education. Compassion must meet policy."

@g_ohmzy commented:

"Wait oo. 42 years old, 20 children? At what age did she start giving birth? While we seek help for her, we can use her story to educate other girls and even men."

@HyperGist_shared:

"I can imagine 😢… let’s kindly support with the little we can."

@MilikyM wrote:

"The annoying thing is when we see women producing like this and you try to talk to them to limit or stop, they will say mind your business or that God will cater for them."

@XActivistJerry wrote:

"Wow, this is serious. Taking care of yourself is already difficult, how much more raising 20 children? I pray for guidance and opportunities for financial support to care for those beautiful children."
Source: YEN.com.gh

